Lionel Messi, the football icon, criticized his previous club, Paris Saint-Germain. Yet, the foundation of his reproach appears unstable.

Last year, Messi was instrumental in leading his country to a spectacular World Cup victory. Nonetheless, in an ESPN Argentina interview on Thursday, he expressed his disappointment for being the only squad member that his club didn't celebrate for this triumph.

"I was the only player of the [squad] that didn’t get a [club] recognition", Messi revealed.

He insinuated that the perceived oversight was an aftermath of Argentina's victory over France in the final.

“It was understandable ... because of us [Argentina], they didn’t retain the World Cup," he added, hinting at grudges.

Certain PSG supporters haven't taken Messi's inability to secure a Champions League win with the club lightly. They voiced their discontent in boos during his Paris tenure. This summer, Messi departed from PSG, pivoting his career to Major League Soccer with Inter Miami. Since he arrived at the new club, his influence has triggered a significant turnaround.



Ronaldo or Messi: What's Cena's preference?

The long-standing debate, 'Between Messi and Ronaldo, who is superior?', has incited division far beyond the sporting realm, reaching into any corner where football enthusiasts reside.

Numerous renowned figures view Argentina's World Cup victor, Messi, as the superior player, while others argue in favor of the five-time Balon d'Or champion, Ronaldo. An absolute determination of who holds the 'GOAT' title may forever elude us. Nonetheless, John Cena, the legend of WWE, votes without hesitation for the Real Madrid luminary, Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a candid discussion with BBC's Mark Lawrenson, Cena declared his admiration for Ronaldo. "If I had to name the best player, I would start and end with Cristiano Ronaldo. That's it."

