What Did Luana Alonso Do? Paraguayan Swimmer Kicked Out of Olympic Village Over Inappropriate Behavior

Luana Alonso has been reported to be booted out of the Paris Olympics 2024, and her journey at the City of Light ended after she failed to progress past the women's 100-meter butterfly heats.

Meanwhile, as per a report by The Sun, the Paraguayan swimmer was removed from the Summer Games as she sneaked out of the tournament to Disneyland. It was said that the 20-year-old star won't be allowed to stay in the Olympic Village for the remainder of the Games as she is not creating a suitable environment for her team.

According to local media reports, the swimmer went out and spent a night out in the city. She went to Disneyland instead of staying in support of her teammates, and this has resulted in her being punished.

As per a statement by Larissa Schaerer, the Paraguayan Olympic Committee boss, it reads that Luana’s “presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay.”

The statement further read, “We thank her for proceeding as instructed, as it was of her own free will that she did not spend the night in the Athletes' Village.”

In a post by the Daily Mail, it was reported that she was a distraction for the teammates following her “skimpy clothing and socializing with other athletes.”

The outlet further reported that Luana was seen wearing her own choice of outfits rather than donning the official kit, which was provided by her team. The report continued to say that she was distracting the teammates who were still competing.

It is asked for the athletes to remain until the conclusion of the Olympics, and it's usual for them to be there for the closing ceremony of the tournament. However, she was instead captured with a “pair of Mickey Mouse ears in front of the Magic Kingdom castle.”

However, the athlete responded to the claims that she was removed from the athlete’s village. She has denied all the news after multiple outlets reported that she was expelled from the games. She took over her Instagram account to address the claim.

Luana wrote on her Instagram story, “I just want to clarify that I was never removed or expelled from anywhere.” She further asked to “stop spreading false information.” The swimmer concluded by saying that she doesn't want to “give any statement”; however, she also won't let the “lies” affect her.

Luana had earlier announced her retirement from the sport through a post on her Instagram account on July 27 of this year. She wrote, “It's official now! I’m retiring from swimming.” She further thanked her supporters for all the support she got from them.

In the end, she thanked Paraguay and wrote, “Sorry, Paraguay, I only have to thank you.” The 5-foot-7 retired swimmer competed in the women's 100-meter butterfly event of the 2020 Summer Olympics held in the Japanese capital.

Luana is the record holder for several Paraguayan records in the butterfly discipline. She played for the SMU Mustangs and Virginia Tech Hokies, respectively, in the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving during her university studies in the United States.

