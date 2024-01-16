What did Michael Jordan say about Larsa Pippen dating his son Marcus Jordan?

In January 2023, Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, and Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, went Instagram official with their relationship.

This immediately caught the attention of fans due to the historical connection between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, who were teammates on the iconic Chicago Bulls.

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan played together for the Chicago Bulls from 1987 to 1998, achieving remarkable success with six championships in their 10 seasons together.

Their last game as teammates was in Game 6 of the 1998 Finals, marking the end of an era.

The relationship between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan gained even more traction when Michael Jordan expressed his disapproval.

During a chance encounter with TMZ photographers after dinner in Paris, MJ was asked about his son's relationship. Initially, Jordan laughed it off.

However, when the photographers pushed him further, asking if he approved the relationship, his response was a straightforward "No!"

Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen were married in 1997 when Scottie secured his fifth NBA title with the Chicago Bulls. The couple had four children together, but their marriage faced challenges, leading to a separation in 2016 and a finalized divorce in December 2021.

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Advertisement

In a July 2023 joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, Marcus Jordan defended his relationship, stating that his family approves and wants to see him happy.

Despite the initial shock and interest surrounding their pairing, Marcus claimed that the family had given their approval, even securing the "Michael Jordan stamp of approval on Larsa."

Long-standing feud between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Besides, the complexity of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's relationship deepens due to the longstanding feud between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. The tension between the two former Bulls teammates escalated with the release of ESPN's docuseries, The Last Dance, in 2020.

The series, produced by Jordan's company, focused heavily on Jordan's personal story, leading to Pippen feeling undervalued and overshadowed.

In Scottie Pippen's memoir, Unguarded, he expressed dissatisfaction with The Last Dance, claiming it glorified Michael Jordan while neglecting praise for him and his teammates. Pippen asserted that Jordan used him as a prop and criticized the lack of compensation for their participation in the documentary, especially considering Jordan's substantial earnings.

The rift between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen became evident in January 2024 when both legends skipped the Chicago Bulls' inaugural Ring of Honor gala.

ALSO READ: Why didn’t Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen attend Bulls’ inaugural Ring of Honor gala?

Why are Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan making headlines in 2024?

In a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan again made headlines after candidly sharing insights into their relationship, including details about their physical intimacy.

During the interview, Larsa Pippen revealed that the frequency of their intimate moments has increased since being with Marcus, stating, "I also have s*x probably five times a night with the love of my life.”

Larsa Pippen gained prominence through her role on The Real Housewives of Miami. She made her debut on the show in 2011 as the wife of NBA Hall of Famer, Scottie Pippen.

In a November 2023 episode of the podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out, Marcus Jordan expressed his desire for his father, Michael Jordan, to serve as the best man at his wedding to Larsa Pippen.

Reflecting on family traditions, Marcus Jordan noted, “I was the best man at his wedding and the best man at my brother's wedding, so obviously, we'll keep the tradition going.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Five times a night’: Larsa Pippen suggests Marcus Jordan is better in bed than Scottie Pippen with revealing confession