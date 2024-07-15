What Did Michael Jordan Say About Missed Three-Pointer Against LA Lakers in 1992? Find Out

Perhaps no name comes to mind more quickly than Michael Jordan's when it comes to making the big shots. He's made his fair share of important baskets on numerous occasions. Even "His Airness" is not immune to shots that fall short, though.

There was one such incident like that in November 1992. In a regular-season game, the Chicago Bulls were visiting the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers were shorthanded, so the odds-on favorite to win that game was the Bulls.

Jordan was expected to score big against the Lakers

Due to HIV, Earvin "Magic" Johnson had to retire early, and Byron Scott was unable to play because of an injury. With LA's backcourt severely thinned out, Jordan was sure to get his way.



For the Bulls in that game, the North Carolina product erupted for 54 points. That scoring effort, though, was insufficient to defeat the Lakers. James Worthy and Sam Perkins' contributions allowed the Purple and Gold to defeat the reigning champions in a close 120-118 overtime victory.

Jordan missed his shot

The guard for the Bulls had a chance to either win the game for the team or tie it. But Michael decided to attempt an unbalanced three-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining in the extra time, which missed the mark.

Jordan said, “I had a good shot, and that's all you can ask for. I knew when I released it that it wasn't going in. I was kind of hoping for a curveball.”

One could argue that MJ or any other player who received a pass from the Bulls had the option to take a shot with a higher percentage. Jordan may have desired an exciting conclusion to the game, but it did not turn out well.

MJ always loved taking big shots

It is still true that the Bulls vs. Lakers matchup took place early in the 1992–93 season, even though they lost. Jordan accepted the risk since he knew he might win or lose that game. In any case, His Airness, who has a history of hitting absurd buzzer-beaters, made a rare error. Though he made a lot of shots for the Chicago Bulls, his final shot for the Washington Wizards in 2002

Jordan's most memorable game-winning shot came in Game 1 of the 1997 NBA Finals between the Utah Jazz and the Bulls. In the game's final seconds, the ball was in possession of the third overall pick in the 1984 Draft. As time was running out, he moved inside to take a jump shot against Bryon Russell of the Jazz.

