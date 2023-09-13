What did Mike Phelan say about Cristiano Ronaldo? United's former assistant coach opens up on CR7

Former assistant manager of Manchester United, Mike Phelan, recently shared his observations on Cristiano Ronaldo's second tenure with the club and the challenges that arose. After a successful stint with Juventus, Ronaldo, 37 at the time, made an emotionally charged return to Old Trafford in 2021. Fans viewed this reshuffling as a pivotal moment in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's efforts to restore Manchester United’s former glory, following a noticeable slump since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.

Phelan disclosed that Ronaldo often experienced frustration due to the lack of response from his teammates to his rigorous attempts to elevate standards in the dressing room at Manchester United before Erik ten Hag took over as manager.

"He had been at Man United, he had been Portugal's ever-present, he had been at [Real] Madrid. I liked it because he didn't want his standards to drop, he wanted other people's standards to come up. And sometimes you lose a few people along the way when that happens

"I remember certain times when he pushed and pushed hard, and he didn't get much reaction or much response. And there was frustration. When you deal with top, top people, it's about them and where they can finish and where they can get to.

"They want to look back and go, 'Wow, that was successful'. And he probably realized, and I don't know as I never had that conversation with him, that he couldn't do it at Manchester United. So his challenges were elsewhere.

Looking back at Ronaldo's career at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo first transferred from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United in 2003. Throughout his first phase with Manchester United, from 2003 to 2009, he netted 118 goals. In December 2008, during his time with United, he was awarded the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

Ronaldo traded United for Real Madrid in 2009, where he put up a sparkling performance for nine years. In 2018, he moved over to Juventus for a three-year term.

The year 2021 marked Ronaldo's return to Manchester United, 12 years after his departure when an agreement on the transfer fee facilitated his homecoming.

Ronaldo kickstarted his second tenure well, landing 24 goals in 38 outings and earning the third spot in the season's top scorers' list. However, his second term didn't mirror the charm of the first. As United kept progressing and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made way for Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo, over time, started losing his preferred spot in the team.

Ronaldo's advancing age restricted him from mirroring the vigor and rapidity of his youthful years. This led to him spending most of the season on the bench as United focused on molding its team into a young, high-pressure group.

