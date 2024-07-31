It was one of the biggest moves of that season when the Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets in the 2023 offseason. Rodgers was sidelined for the majority of the season last year after he sustained an injury. The American football player is now hearing for a strong comeback.

While the Packers acquired four draft picks aa they traded the quarterback, what did the Jets trade for the Super Bowl winner? Let us find out.

What Did New York Jets Trade for Aaron Rodgers?

Following the trade of Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers got four draft picks from the New York Jets which included the 2023 first-round pick (13th overall), 2023 second-round pick (42nd), 2023 sixth-round pick (207th) and the 2024 second-round pick (41st).

The 40-year-old, who is entering his 20th NFL season, agreed to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract through the 2024 season with the Jets last year. As per a report on the official site of the NFL, Rodgers took a pay cut of roughly $35 million.

Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets debut was spoiled following injury

Aaron Rodgers is known as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. The player was expected to have a huge impact after his signing with the New York Jets. However, his debut didn't go as expected.

The 2005 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers was carted off the field after he suffered an injury to his left Achilles on the franchise’s Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Chico, California native was then announced to be sidelined for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season. Later, it was announced by the head coach, Robert Saleh, that the player was out for the season and needed surgery.

Fans are now expecting a better season for Rodgers, who now feels better as he was back with the franchise for the ongoing training camp ahead of the upcoming NFL season. However, a report in Marca stated that the 6 ft 2 in player hasn't been as smooth as some might have wanted him to be.

Rodger's contract was restructured after the player joined the Jets. He agreed to a three-year, $150.8 million deal with the Green Bay Packers in 2022 and used to be the league's fourth highest-paid player, who had an average salary of $50 million as per the estimates.

Rodgers was later dropped to number 12th where his salary went down to $37.5 million as a result of his contract restructuring.

Aaron Rodgers is again in the news for the wrong reason. This time, it's not one of his conspiracy theories. The Super Bowl winner was seen having a heated argument with wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Nevertheless, the reason for their disagreement has not been disclosed so far. The scene was captured from a distance where Wilson was seen making gestures toward the quarterback while Rodgers was trying to elaborate on something.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets are set to kick start their NFL schedule on August 10 as their pre-season preparation against the Washington Commanders.

