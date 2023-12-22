What did Nick Bawden's wife, Alexis, say about Jets releasing her husband to make room for injured Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is set to make a comeback with the New York Jets in the near future. However, the exact date of his return is still unknown. Interestingly, the Jets made space for Rodgers by releasing Nick Bawden. Let's find out what Nick's wife has to say about this entire situation!

How did Nick Bawden’s wife react to his husband being released because of Aaron Rodgers?

Nick Bawden got cut from the 53-man roster on Wednesday to make room for Aaron Rodgers, who is still recovering from an Achilles' injury. On the same day, Alexis Bawden posted a TikTok video where a fan expressed their frustration about the Jets' decision to let Nick go. The fan commented, “I’m so pissed they cut nick. Hope they resign him.”

Alexis Bawden responded to the comment on the very same day, and her comment is now going viral on the internet. Interestingly, her initial viral moment was when she reacted to Nick's first career touchdown. The NFL even shared that reaction on their Twitter page, making it a favorite among NFL fans.

“He’s fine!! Haha will be back on the team tomorrow,” she stated, replying to the comment of the fan. Nick’s removal from the roster was something that of course many fans didn’t like. But it’s good to know the Jets’ star fullback is doing fine. What do you think? Was it justified of the Jets to remove him when Aaron Rodgers is still in recovery?