What Did Ray Allen Say About Growing Old Amid Eyesight Issue? Find Out

Ray Allen is handling aging gracefully and with a healthy dose of social media humor. The renowned NBA shooter Allen recently wrote a funny and open post on Instagram about his battles with aging and vision.

The good news is that after a career with the Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle Super Sonics, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat, some glasses will help the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer see a trophy case full of victories.



Allen, who is well-known for his ability to make three-pointers and for his general accuracy on the court, disclosed that he had been squinting more than usual for the past year.

When his son gave Allen reading glasses for his birthday, Allen was first taken aback. It just took the adored 49-year-old baller's eye a little longer to awaken. But after using the eyeball aids, Allen was forced to acknowledge that his vision problems were a symptom of aging rather than just being tired.

“For the last year I’ve been noticing that I’ve been squinting more than usual,” Allen began.

“For my birthday, my son bought these reading glasses for me and I looked at him like he had 12 eyes. Lol For the last few months, I just assumed that I was tired and my eyes weren’t ready yet. Earlier this evening I went searching for the glasses in my closet and voila I’m back in business – my up close eyesight restored. I know getting old can be difficult for a lot of us but all we can do is embrace the changes and be appreciative that we are still on this side.”

Advertisement

Allen's post was capped with the hashtags #countyourblessings, #lifeiswonderful, and #fathertimeisundefeated.

Many fans found resonance in Ray Allen's story, and they valued his humor and candor. Remarks flooded in, complimenting Allen on his transparency and urging him to keep talking about his experiences. Allen's story serves as a reminder that everyone faces obstacles in life, even the most accomplished athletes, and that having a positive outlook can greatly enhance one's performance.

ALSO READ: Julius Randle’s Commitment To Playing ‘Knicks-Style’ Basketball Questioned by Former Warriors Star