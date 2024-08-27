What Did Rey Mysterio Say About Liv Morgan to Dominik Mysterio in Spanish on WWE RAW? Find Out

Former WWE champion and Hall of Famer, king of masks in professional Rey Mysterio, interrupted the kick-off segment of The New Judgment Day with his faction LWO. Rey Mysterio was full-on in the mood to fire personal shots at his son, Dominik Mysterio.

While exchanging words on the microphone, Rey Mysterio trolled Dominik Mysterio for backstabbing Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024 and now dating WWE Women’s World Heavyweight Champion Liv Morgan instead, Rey Mysterio, just like Rhea Ripley raised questions on Dirty Dom’s manhood and told him when he used to be Ripley one of them had b*lls and he is sure that wasn’t his son.

Further, while talking about Liv Morgan, Rey Mysterio said something about Liv Morgan in Spanish at the Monday Night Raw 8/26 edition. Fans who don’t understand Spanish wonder what insulting remark Mysterio passed about his son and his new girlfriend.

Forbes’ Alfred Konuwa tweeted and revealed what Rey Mysterio said: “Rey Mysterio just shamed his son for dating a white woman (güera) on the white man’s cable TV, and he got away with it because most of y’all don’t speak Spanish. Dr. Umar would be proud.”

Later, Rey Mysterio challenges his son to lay a finger on him, and he would love to slap his mustache off Dirty Dom\s face; JD McDhonga tries to sneak attack Mysterio, and a brawl breaks out between LWO and Rey Mysterio.

The brawl was then turned into an eight-man tag team match between The Judgment Day (WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Carlito) vs. LWO (WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro).

In the ending sequence of the match, Rey Mysterio was about to five-star frog splash his son Dominik Mysterio. Nonetheless, Liv Morgan saved Dominik Mysterio once again, taking advantage of which Dirty Dominik pinned Rey Mysterio pinned his dad for the second time to pick a win for The Judgement Day.

Dominik and team didn’t stop and kept their assault on Rey Mysterio at the announcer's table for Dominik Mysterio to put his dad out once again. Surprisingly, Terror Twins (Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest) came to save LWO and trapped Morgan and Dominik Mysterio for a moment before Carlito and JD decided to take bullets on them for the group once again.

At the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024, there will be no one to interfere. Only the team of Rhea Ripley and Damian Preist will be locking horns with the team of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan.

Recently, Rhea Ripley shared a picture of her putting some extra muscles on her body, which looked like she was getting prepared not only to punish Liv Morgan but also to punish Dominik Mysterio.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live event is set to take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin. Multiple big names are advertised on the card, from WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, Kevin Ownes, Randy Orton, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley and many more.

