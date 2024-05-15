What Did Shaquille O'Neal Have to Say on TNT's Potential NBA Exit? All You Need to Know
As uncertainty grows over TNT losing the broadcasting rights of the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal talked about his own feelings regarding the entire saga.
One of the hottest sagas regarding the game of basketball isn’t related to any basketball team or player right now but the broadcasting rights for the upcoming season as TNT looks likely to lose their NBA broadcasting rights to the NBA from the 2025-26 season and this has not gone well with Shaquille O’Neal who is a part of Inside the NBA show on the network.
Multiple reports are floating on social media regarding how the NBA has already won the bidding war against the TNT. Bill Simmons floated one of those reports recently on his podcast.
What Does the NBA Breakup With TNT Mean?
The NBA's famous "Inside the NBA" program, which starred Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith, will sadly come to an end because of the league's split from TNT. Shaq, though, believes that it's still far too early to draw any firm conclusions.
Although the legendary big man admitted that he is still not aware of the ongoing talk about Turner Sports, he did acknowledge that it would be devastating if the network left and their critically acclaimed show ended.
What did Shaq say?
Shaquille said on Point Game with John Wall & C.J. Toledano, “We don't really have any information on it. I don't like to think left or think right. But you know, I agree. If it's the end of that show, I think it'll be a travesty to everyone. We don't know what's going on, but hopefully the powers and people [within TNT] will make sure that this show go well.”
Shaq Is Still Hoping That TNT Will Win the Bidding War for NBA
Shaq mentioned, “I don't want to think left, or I don't want to think right like, ‘Oh, we get another ten years right now.’ I'm actually in the same place. We don't know what's going on so we just sit back and we'll see what happens. But hopefully, the show continues.”
It had been rumored in recent weeks that NBC would throw down the gauntlet and offer a whopping $2.5 billion to acquire the NBA's final media rights berth and join Disney (ESPN) and Amazon, leaving everyone to speculate as to what might happen with TNT.
