What Did Steph Curry Say About His Breathtaking Three-Pointer Against LA Clippers in 2015? DETAILS Inside

Superstar Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors executed one of the most incredible plays of his career in March 2015 when he avoided the perimeter defense of Matt Barnes and De'Andre Jordan, kept the ball away from Chris Paul, and dribbled past Spencer Hawes to create space for a three-pointer against the Los Angeles Clippers, a fierce rival.

When Jeff Van Gundy was an ESPN analyst back then, the shot was so amazing that he called it "The greatest move I've ever seen".

Though the "Baby-Faced Assassin" has since made a great deal more plays, that one against the Clippers is still one of his most recognizable and unforgettable performances in the NBA. The two-time champion himself gave credit to his inventiveness for that incredible shot when questioned about it in 2015.

That kind of shot would land most NBA players on an extended bench stint or possibly in the doghouse. When Steph launched the triple, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's expression said it all. For Curry, though, who has made a name for himself on the court by daring and being audacious, it was just another ordinary day at work.

"Creativity got the best of me," Curry said to a group of Davidson students, which he revealed in Slam no. 183 when asked what thoughts were going through his mind when he dribbled past that maze of Clippers defenders before hoisting the off-balanced triple.

Even though Curry's shot choice was unexpected, Kerr, who was clearly taken aback by his ward's choice, said that it wasn't shocking at all that he made it.

"Nothing he does surprises me anymore," the four-time champion coach said immediately after the Dubs' 106-98 win in that game.

In the off-season, Curry frequently organizes basketball camps that draw elite players from across the nation, including Cooper Flagg, who attended Steph's camp the previous year. Although these young athletes come to watch one of the greatest players of all time, the ten-time All-Star acknowledged he isn't averse to picking up tips from the high school students.

Known for his modest and grounded demeanor, Steph acknowledged that he respects and finds out more about each player at his camp. He even revealed that Dennis Smith Jr., a standout high school player who played for Brooklyn last season and attended Under Armour’s SC30 Select Camp in 2015, taught him a move. Smith Jr. is a free agent.

