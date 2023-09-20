What did Tanzim Sakib do? Bangladesh pacer issued warning for misogynistic FB post from 2022

Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who made an outstanding debut for Bangladesh in the recently won Asia Cup by the Indian team, has been issued a warning by BCB. Bangladesh Cricket Board has warned Tanzim Sakib, against a Facebook post of misogynistic nature, that recently went viral. But what had Tanzim Hasan Sakib posted that got him into trouble with the cricket board? Let's explore!

Tanzim Hasan Sakib got media attention after his outstanding performance in the India vs. Bangladesh Asia Cup match on September 15th. Bangladesh won that match by six runs and Tanzim Hasan Sakib gave the minimum runs in his 7-over spell and took the wickets of two important Indian players - Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel. However, the spotlight he got after the match, ended up getting him into some serious troubles with BCB.

Soon after the match, a Facebook post by Tanzim Hasan Sakib went viral. Since the post was Misogynistic in nature, it got a lot of hate and got Tanzim Hasan Sakib into the spotlight for the wrong reasons. In the viral post, Tanzim wrote "If the wife works, the husband's rights are not ensured. If the wife works, the child's rights are not ensured. If the wife works, her elegance is damaged.” The post hurt public sentiments and got Tanzim into controversy.

BCB's statement towards the controversial post by Tanzim Hasan Sakib

According to Cricbuzz, this controversy around Tanzim has come to the attention of BCB and their officials have spoken to the Bangladeshi cricketer. Since the World Cup is approaching, they have moved on with this incident, with a warning to Tanzim. However, there will be strict actions taken against him, if he is found guilty in any other similar incident in future.

Jalal Yunus, the operating chairman of BCB, made a statement to the media at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium this September 19 on this topic. He said, "There is something regarding women and he said that he is taking all the responsibility for it and he insisted that the public assumption that he hates women is totally false because he said his mother is a woman so how could he hate women."

As per Jalal, Tanzim is very sorry for the post and he didn't mean to harm anyone’s sentiments. With that, the chairman also revealed that Tanzim Hasan Sakib will keep himself away from making any such comments in the future. Tanzim respects women and in any way didn’t mean to harm any feminist or anyone in any way emotionally. Jalal Yunus also told the media that BCB will also provide psychological help to Tanzim Hasan Sakib if needed.

In the last match with India in the Asia Cup, Bangladesh showed an excellent performance. So do you think Bangladesh will show improvement in their game and win matches more consistently? What's your take on Bangladesh winning the World Cup?