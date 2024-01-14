What did Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes wear to support their guys during the Chiefs vs Dolphins game?

The Kansas City Chiefs had an amazing Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins. Just as amazing as the game was, the two Chiefs supporters looked equally amazing.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes came to the Arrowhead stadium to support their baes. Their outfits were a piece of attention for fans. So what did the two wear to the Chiefs vs Dolphins game?

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes’ outfit for the Chiefs’ game day

When it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs, fans are super interested in knowing the presence of Taylor Swift in the games. And for some fans, it’s more about what she's going to wear.

The Kansas City Chiefs faced the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round and what a game it was. Excluding Patrick Mahomes’ helmet incident, the Chiefs showed a great game to the fans.

While Chiefs’ players entertained the fans on the ground, it was Taylor Swift and her new bff Brittany Mahomes that entertained the swifties with their outfits. The two wore customised matching outfits.

Since it was freezing cold at the stadium, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes wore Kristin Juszczyk-designed red puffer jackets. Taylor’s jacket was customised for Travis Kelce.

The ‘Blank Space’ singer wore a red and white jacket with Travis Kelce’s jersey number. Brittany Mahomes on the other hand, wore the same designed jacket but with Patrick Mahomes’s jersey number.

Who made the customised jacket for Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes?

The player-customised jackets that Taylor swift and Brittany mahomes wore to the Wild Card game day was made by Kristin Juszczyk. Kristin Juszczyk is the wife of Kyle Juszczyk, who is a fullback for the San Francisco 49ers.

In her recently released Instagram post, she shared the behind-the-scenes of how she made the jackets for Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes. “An honor of a lifetime!!!!! Thank you @taylorswift & @brittanylynne” Kristin Juszczyk wrote in the caption.

The jackets are definitely one of its kind, made with love for Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes. And what better way to appreciate the craftsman than wearing her craft to the big screen.

