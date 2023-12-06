What do NFL WAGs really think of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift? Erin Andrews reveals

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance has been the talk of the town for a long time now. While we are all aware of what fans think about the two, there is still no clarity about what the WAGS of other NFL players feel about their budding romance. Erin Andrews revealed what the WAGS think:

Erin Andrews has recently spilled the beans on how some NFL WAGS are handling the budding craze of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance. The Fox Sports reporter runs a podcast called ‘Calm Down’, the latest installment of which she made some interesting revelations.

The Fox Sports sideline reporter went back into this memory lane and shared a conversation she had with the WAGS of some players in the Philadelphia Eagles during the Eagles vs. 49ers game. Erin didn’t specifically mention which player’s wife or girlfriend she talked with.

“But some NFL WAGs … somebody asked in front of me what the gals on their team thought [about Taylor and Travis] and they were like, ‘Love it, adorable’ — and they were like, ‘You know why? Because that’s a man and she’s with him,” she had said during her Podcast episode.

While there were many details and inputs she got from various better halves of the NFL players, there’s one conversation or take that she loved the most. But again, the Fox reporter just mentioned what she heard from a WAG but not from whom she heard it. But that’s alright.

“She said this: ‘For the first time publicly it seems like she’s with a guy that’s not like ‘Oh yeah, I’m with Taylor, don’t take my picture. I’m at the concert,” Erin Andrews recalled, explaining what she thinks is the best input on the Travis-Taylor romance by a WAG.

Taylor Swift might just accidentally revealed Travis Kelce’s nickname

While Erina recalled what the NFL WAGS thought of Taylor Swift, the ‘Blank Space’ singer might have accidentally revealed the nickname for Travis Kelce . Taylor Swift, who was recently seen at the Chiefs vs. Packers game, was seen cheering on Travis, but only using the first four characters of his name.

While the fans got to know the nickname Taylor Swift has for the Chiefs tight end, they got a shocking answer: Has Travis Kelce ever lost a game with Taylor Swift in attendance? The Chiefs’ winning record with Taylor in attendance broke in the last match.

