What do you get for winning the NBA in-season tournament and the prize money? Distribution explained

The NBA's new in-season tournament announcement filled many with skepticism regarding the players' seriousness towards it.

However, to everyone's surprise, the worries turned out to be largely unfounded. The games proved to be quite entertaining, and it was apparent that players enjoyed the opportunity to compete and manifest their dreams of winning the tournament.

This competitive spirit and enthusiasm can be attributed not only to the competitive nature of professional athletes but also to the enticing prize money.

Players on the championship-winning team will pocket $500,000 each, while those on the runner-up team will take home $200,000 per player. Semifinal losers will earn $100,000 each, and quarterfinal losers will receive $50,000 per player.

Interestingly, the reward structure is not limited to players. The respective coaching staffs of the teams also reap financial benefits.

The head coaches are entitled to the same amount of the reward as their players, and the assistant coaches receive an additional share from the pool money that equals 75 percent of the head coach's total payout.

ALSO READ: LeBron James comes down heavily on 'ridiculous' American gun laws and policies after UNLV shooting

Advertisement

Effect of NBA tournament winnings on young players

Players receiving a bonus of $500,000 might not see much added value if they're already drawing an annual salary of $40 or $50 million under a maximum contract arrangement.

However, many league players on minimum contracts, which start as low as $1.1 million and gradually increase based on experience, will find it considerably beneficial.

The value doubles for two-way players, who constitute up to three members on every team and earn half of that minimum amount.

NBA players understand the significance of this bonus for newcomers. The desire to assist their teammates also fuels their ambition to win.

"Our guys, particularly the young ones, and our two-way players will benefit a great deal from this bonus," Payton shared with the NBCS Warriors.

Damian Lillard from USA Today's Mike Bohn added, "It's a game-changer for those striving to establish a foothold in the league.

The end reward in the in-season tournament could be life-changing for them and their families. Not that it's all about the money, but it's something achievable."

ALSO READ: Banner or money: What is the biggest motivation to win the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament? Players reveal