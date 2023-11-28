What does a Tight End do? All you need to know about Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’s position in NFL

Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift has garnered him a new fan base, including those who may not be familiar with his position as a tight end.

Today, we will explore the position of a tight end in NFL. If you are curious to learn what a tight end does, keep reading to find out more about Taylor's boyfriend's position in the league.

Where does the word tight end come from?

Almost every Swiftie at least once has referred to Taylor Swift’s boyfriend as the Chiefs’ tight end. But what does the term tight end really mean? Well, technically, this term is related to a player’s position in an offensive line. It describes the position that a player lines up on the scrimmage line.

In football, a scrimmage line serves as a boundary that a team cannot cross until the next play begins. When it comes to the position of tight end, the name is a combination of two words, 'tight' and 'end'. The term 'tight' refers to the fact that a tight end typically lines up close to the offensive line.

Referring to the term 'end', the position of the player is situated at the end of the offensive line. Therefore, a 'tight end' refers to a position that is close to the scrimmage line, but stands at the end of the offensive line. But what does a tight end really do?

What does a Tight End do in the NFL?

In today’s modern game, the tight end is one of the most important and impactful positions. A tight end has to possess a variety of skill sets, including that of other positions such as running back, wide receiver, etc.

Tight end is a position that helps support a quarterback, acting as a receiver when a target is free. In addition to that, a tight end can also sometimes be responsible for leading a block just the way a full-back does for the team.

Originally, a tight end is responsible for blocking running backs and catching passes from the quarterback. However, a tight end can also provide additional benefits to the team.

Therefore, a tight end is also called a combination of both an offensive lineman and a wide receiver. However, if we go with the traditional definition of the tight end, it’s one of the positions of offensive linemen.