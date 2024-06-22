What Does ‘CM’ Punk Stand For? The Second City Saint Had Once Answered This

CM Punk has spent more than two decades in the wrestling industry, and still nobody knows what the initials of his name ‘CM’ mean. His real name is Philip Jack Brooks, but hardly anyone remembers it, as he never used his real name. His ring name has always been CM Punk. The former WWE Champion had been changing his statements about what the initials of his name actually mean until he confirmed it under oath in 2018.

What has CM Punk said about the meaning of his name’s initials?

When he started wrestling in 2006, he said that ‘CM’ in his name stands for C.Montgomerry Burns, as in Mr Burns from The Simpsons. Then he said it stands for Crooked Moonsault, Charles Manson. “Cookie Monster is another one,” Punk said. And then nine years later, before his UFC weigh-in, Punk came up with another explanation about the initials of his name.

He said that it was ‘Chicago Made’. But his fans knew that this was another of Punk's misleading statements. So, nobody took him seriously. But the Second City Saint had to finally let out the truth in 2018 when he had to take an oath over what his name meant.

What did CM Punk say under the oath?

It so happened that CM Punk was tied in a USD 1 million defamation suit with Scott Colton aka Colt Cabana, against a WWE doctor Christopher Amann. Punk was asked in court regarding what his name meant.

Advertisement

He said that it meant, ‘Chick Magnet’. He revealed that he was put into a tag team match with a wrestler whose partner had now shown up. And said that it was supposed to be a one-shot deal.

Punk goes, “They just put me in the ring and beat the crap out of me. I had to come back the next month and the next month and it was something that stuck. I tried to get rid of it, and it wound up getting shortened to the initials. I was always Punk, but Chick Magnet at least got shortened to CM.”

So, it must be Chick Magnet Punk. Yeah? Doesn’t it sound awful? CM Punk fits perfectly well, so it doesn’t matter what his initials mean.

He is 46 years old today and is nearing his retirement soon. Punk had been away from mainstream wrestling for several years after quitting WWE in 2014. He had a brief period with UFC, which ended in a disaster for him. He stayed with Tony Khan’s AEW from 2021-2023. But there, Punk got into a brawl with Jack Perry , which led him to part ways with a Jacksonville-based company.

Advertisement

And at Survivor Series 2023, Punk returned to WWE. After nursing a torn triceps injury for nearly four months, now since January 2024, Punk is now awaiting clearance from doctors to finally get inside the ring. And Drew McIntyre is his next opponent.