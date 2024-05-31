What Does DFA Mean in Baseball and How Is It Different From Getting Waived? Find Out

If you either play baseball, or are a big fan of the sport, you might have heard of the term DFA, especially during the MLB season. Throughout the years, teams often have DFA'd players, especially those who are more experienced and in the middle of their contracts.

Most of the things MLB players go through are easy to understand. Trades and releases are straightforward. Even options are well-known. But what does it mean to be designated for assignment or DFA?

Here's everything you need to know.

First things first, what does DFA stand for?

DFA stands for ‘Designated for assignment.’

It's a unique kind of transaction in baseball. Unlike being traded, the player is either moved to the minor leagues or dropped from the roster.

But what exactly does DFA mean, especially for MLB players?

According to MLB.com, "When a player's contract is designated for assignment -- often abbreviated 'DFA' -- that player is immediately removed from his club's 40-man roster. Within seven days of the transaction (had been 10 days under the 2012-16 Collective Bargaining Agreement), the player can either be traded or placed on outright or unconditional release waivers."

With 26 players active in the Majors, teams can only have a maximum of 40 players on their roster. Sometimes, if they want to add someone to their 40-man roster, they need to remove an existing player from the team.

Now, this is where DFA comes into play. You can't just remove a player from the 40-man roster. That is only feasible by designating someone for assignment. This means an immediate expulsion for the player and a waiting period of 7 days. During this period of time, the team can trade the player or put him on waivers if they want.

What is the difference between DFA and Waivers?

A team can DFA a player from their 40-man roster. This means that if the team decides they don't want a player anymore, they can remove him immediately from the team. The team can then decide to either release the player, trade him, or assign him to the minor leagues if he clears the waivers.

On the other hand, if a player is put on waivers, it basically means he's open for other teams to claim and add to their 40-man roster. In other words, a waiver is like official permission from teams to assign or claim an MLB player's contract.

Can other teams claim a player who's been DFA'd?

Yes, it's possible. Another team can claim a player on waivers. However, a team considering claiming a DFA'd player will have to immediately add him to their 40-man roster and take over his contract. Because teams claim waivers in a specific order, some teams might trade for a DFA'd player instead of waiting for waivers, to ensure no other team ahead of them can claim him.

A recent example of a DFA'd player in MLB

After Wednesday’s loss, Mets reliever Jorge López was ejected by third-base umpire Ramon De Jesus as he threw his glove high in the air and into the stands. According to Manager Carlos Jopez’s action was “unacceptable.” David Stearns, Baseball Operations President, said he’d speak to López regarding his behavior post-game.

After López's interviews and his opinions spread across the internet, multiple sources reported that the team was planning to DFA or in simple terms, designate the pitcher for assignment, ending his tenure with the team.

