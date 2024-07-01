What Does ‘Hitting For The Cycle’ Mean In Baseball?

In today's ever-complex sport of baseball, there is no shortage of terminology. Now and then, you hear a word or phrase that you may not completely get. In light of the Texas Rangers’ recent success, a specific teenager has made headlines by ‘hitting the cycle’, and it is none other than Wyatt Langford.

Wyatt Langford, a rookie with the Texas Rangers, has the first cycle of the 2024 MLB season. Langford finished his cycle with a three-run home run down the left-field line in the eighth inning of the Rangers' game against the Orioles in Baltimore on Sunday night. Read to know what "hitting for the cycle" means.

What is “Hitting For The Cycle”?

In baseball, hitting for the cycle occurs when a batter hits a single, double, triple, and home run all in the same game. A natural cycle occurs when a hitter records these hits in the specified order.

The achievement is incredibly unusual, comparable to a no-hitter in a game. A natural cycle is even infrequent. As of July 2024, there have been 344 occasions of a hitter hitting for the cycle. Charles Foley documented the first incidence in 1882.

Other interesting facts about hitting for the cycle: the most cycles hit in a single MLB season is eight (1933, 2009). Six players in MLB history have hit three cycles, the most in their careers. The Miami Marlins are the only franchise in which no player has ever hit for the cycle.

Wyatt Langford makes history against the Orioles

Wyatt Langford's major league future was widely predicted even before the Texas Rangers selected him with the fourth overall choice in the draft less than a year ago. And, while he made his debut on Opening Day, the former University of Florida standout truly took off Sunday night.

Langford batted the cycle at Camden Yards, hitting a triple, double, and single in his second through fourth at-bats before his most memorable hit, a three-run home ball into the left field corner that sealed the Rangers' 11-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Langford, 22, was having a decent if unspectacular debut season before being sidelined for three weeks in May due to a hamstring problem. But he's proving why the Rangers almost included him on their World Series-winning playoff team last year, just two months after being selected.

Langford finished up a sweltering June with batting.309 (30-for-97) with three home runs and 22 RBI, the latter leading all American League rookies. The grand finale aired on national television.

Langford tripled off southpaw starter Cole Irvin in his second at-bat, and he scored his first run against Orioles reliever Nick Vespi in the fifth with an RBI hustle double on a simple ground ball up the middle. He singled in the seventh and delivered the historic coda.

