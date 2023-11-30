What does Josh Giddey's family think about underage scandal with alleged minor Liv Cook? Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of an alleged illicit relationship with an underage girl.

Reports indicate that Josh Giddey's family strongly suspects that someone misled the Thunder Guard, following assertions regarding his inappropriate involvement with a minor.

The Mail article quoted a source, stating that Giddey’s relatives assumed he was "stitched up"—a colloquial Australian phrase for trickery—under the circumstances.

"Having a 21-year-old son who’s a multimillionaire and plays in the NBA can potentially cause challenging situations for an otherwise ordinary family," an anonymous source shared with the paper.

The source added that Giddey’s family is grounded and humble, and Josh, being a well-behaved youngster, has likely been unjustly implicated in the situation.

There is a general agreement that someone tricked him heavily.

An attempt to reach out for comments on the Daily Mail story from Giddey's agents, Daniel Moldovan and Alex Saratsis of Octagon, met with no response.

The Post didn’t receive any replies from Giddey's father, Warrick, to their email either.

Giddey controversy: Investigations and social media buzz

Neither Giddey nor his Oklahoma City Thunder team have openly responded to the allegations.

The NBA has initiated a probe into the issue, and it remains uncertain what punitive measures Giddey might encounter if they substantiate these allegations.

Giddey's reputation stands unblemished until proven otherwise, and the accusations facing him lack proof.

However, Cook's engagement in the form of liking the Instagram post is set to stoke the flames of this scandal.

Cook's behavior implies her knowledge of the ongoing investigation and her interest in its results.

It's unknown how this scenario will pan out, yet the certainty remains: it will keep gripping media attention in the subsequent days and weeks.

