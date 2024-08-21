What Does Roman Reigns’ Red ‘Ula Fala’ Necklace Seized by Solo Sikoa Signify?

The battle for supremacy between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa has reached a fever pitch since the former made his return at SummerSlam 2024. After adopting the nickname, Original Tribal Chief Roman Reigns made his intentions clear: he is chasing Solo Sikoa to repossess the revered red Samoan necklace, the Ula Fala. What is Ula Fala? What is the significance of the Samoan lei? Let’s find out.

Solo Sikoa assumed the Tribal Chief status in the absence of Roman Reigns after WrestleMania XL. To be honored as the new Tribal Chief, Sikoa seized the Ula Fala. Sikoa also ordered Paul Heyman to anoint him as the Tribal Chief by having him put the lei around his neck. However, a defiant Heyman’s refusal ended in his destruction.

The red necklace that symbolizes greatness in Samoan culture was also worn by Reigns’ predecessors, like Chief ‘Peter’ Maivia and Umaga.

The Samoan lei is worn by the high chiefs of the Samoan culture during significant occasions and ceremonies. The artifact is made from the seeds of the Pandana fruit and then painted red for beautification. The Ula Fala is associated with leadership and power.

It resembles the scenes in anime, where a character dons an ornament or object to gain superpowers. Similarly, Reigns metaphorically derives powers and commands respect by wearing the sacred necklace.

Roman Reigns first wore the necklace after earning the Tribal Chief title at the beginning of his historic World Championship reign. Recently, Jey Uso made his appearance at Fanatics Fest wearing a blue Ula Fala.

Nonetheless, on the latest edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns finally reclaimed the Ula Fala briefly before losing it again following a blindsided attack by Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Warewolf victimized Roman Reigns, allowing the other Bloodline members to take advantage. Ultimately, Roman Reigns was put through the announce desk by a triple powerbomb.

Solo Sikoa managed to recapture Ula Fala again amidst the chaos. Although Roman Reigns has yet to exercise his rematch clause and challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship, he is currently more focused on reclaiming his throne from Solo Sikoa.

But, at this point, Roman Reigns’ feud with the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline seems insurmountable. Recently, Paul Heyman expressed his concerns about Roman Reigns fighting the new Bloodline alone.

With the WWE Bash in Berlin fast approaching, Roman Reigns is not slated to be at the event. It remains to be seen when Roman Reigns’ showdown with Solo Siko and the new Bloodline takes place.

