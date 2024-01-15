What does WCF stand for on the Lions jersey and what is the meaning of the ‘90’ patch in front of it?

With their rich legacy in the NFL, the Detroit Lions have centered their efforts on legacy building over the recent years. A key achievement came in 2023 when they clinched their first NFC North title, a considerable milestone in the team's history.

While they have faced a long, harsh period without playoff victories since 1992 or division championships since 1993, things began changing with the rise of Dan Campbell as Head Coach.

Under Campbell's guidance, the Lions began constructing a legacy to alter this trend. Their performance in 2023 and Campbell's leadership instilled renewed hope among fans for a future full of promise.

An aspect of Detroit's charm is the eye-catching uniforms, specifically their Honolulu blue and dark steel grey colors that make a distinct statement on the field. The Lions’ color combination is among the league's best, consistently dazzling fans in the Motor City.

Each team in the league has unique patches and stickers, and the Lions are no different. A distinctive "WCF" addition graces the Lions' left sleeve, paying homage to the late team owner William Clay Ford Sr.

Ford, the last surviving grandchild of the Ford Motor Company's founder, Henry Ford, passed away at 88 years old in his home from pneumonia, five days shy of his 89th birthday. Ford had acquired the Lions back in 1963 for a reported $6 million by the NFL.

As Team President Tom Lewand expressed in a statement following Ford's death, he had an unparalleled love for his team.

A remarkable man, Ford is remembered for his leadership, integrity, kindness, humility, good humor, and unmatched ambition to bring a Super Bowl championship to the Lions and Detroit.

In return for his love and contribution to the team Lions in 2014 introduced the "WCF" patch in honor of Ford. Ever since the "WCF" has been a permanent part of Detroit's jerseys.

In 2016, they made the "WCF" a permanent fixture in the style of the Chicago Bears' tribute to their former owner George S. Halas.

After Ford's death, his then 98-year-old wife, Martha Firestone Ford, assumed team ownership. In 2020, Sheila Ford Hamp took over as the primary owner and chair of the Lions following her mother.

A compelling story of family legacy and resilience is being continually written in the history of the Detroit Lions.

Detroit Lions' 90th season commemorative Patch details

In recognition of their 90th season in club history, the Detroit Lions have introduced a "90" patch on their jerseys.

The patch, featuring blue numerals and a white lion against a background filled with team colors, sits on the upper left side of each player's chest, above their jersey numbers.

Drawing inspiration from the team's iconic 1960s primary logo, the patch showcases a prowling lion flanked by two vertical bars.

Throughout 2023, you can spot this patch adorning the Lions' uniform at Ford Field and during in-stadium events.

In addition to this cool design, the Lions plan to commemorate this important milestone with special events.

During this celebration, they will display artifacts from the most memorable moments in Detroit Lions history.

Undoubtedly, the commemorative patch and events will serve as potent reminders of the team's rich heritage throughout the season.

