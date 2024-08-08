What Does Yeet Mean In WWE? All You Need To Know About Jey Uso's Catchphrase

Jey Uso's catchphrase Yeet is one of the most catchy words in WWE at the moment. When he was asked about the meaning behind the word's meaning in an interview with Jackie Redmond, he said that it didn't have a clear meaning. Yeet, the word could be used in different contexts.

Explaining the meaning, the former Bloodline member said,

"YEET means Yes, no, maybe. Go get some food YEET, go to workout YEET, you know, did you like that movie (with a hesitant face) YEET? Many Things.”

In the dictionary, Yeet is a slang word for throw. When a person throws something with immense force, it is called Yeet. On the contrary, the word also describes enthusiasm and happiness. It is meant to show the overwhelming excitement of a person. Given how Jey uses his Yeet, it seems to apply to the latter.

The origin of Jey Uso's version of Yeet is still not known. He randomly started using it after turning into a good guy. The 38-year-old lost the tribal combat match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023 due to his brother’s betrayal. Following the encounter, he turned babyface, officially embarking on the singles journey as a good guy.

Jey was traded from SmackDown to RAW after the face turn, giving him an opportunity to shine without Bloodline. This marked the moment when the word Yeet became a big hit with WWE fans. Whenever he would enter the arena, the crowd would erupt, chanting Yeet while bouncing both hands up and down.

However, at the end of last year, after the surge in the popularity of the catchphrase, WWE encountered a new roadblock. The word was reportedly trademarked by indie wrestler Kasey Scott Huffman in 2021, long before Jey Uso began using it.

For a couple of months, Jey didn't use the word amid a trademark issue. During that phase, WWE muted the Yeet chants from the crowd. Fortunately, the trademark problem was resolved later and the former WWE Tag Team Champion has started using it once again.

With his growing fame, Jey Uso is currently among the top babyfaces of the company alongside Cody Rhodes and the recently returned Roman Reigns. He has had world championship shots but has yet to touch the gold.

Wrestling in a different brand, Jey is likely to stay away from the Bloodline storyline despite Roman Reigns' recent return and might be on the track to become a world champion soon.

