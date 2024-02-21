What Engine Does Red Bull Use In F1? Find Out

Following one of the most hectic off-seasons in recent Formula One history, teams, and spectators will see the 2024 F1 cars on racetrack for the first time in Bahrain this week. Red Bull Racing, the reigning world champions, unveiled its 2024 F1 car at Milton Keynes, with the Austro-British team hoping to build on their success from the previous two years. Red Bull use the Honda RB20 engine.

The RB20 is an advanced version of the all-conquering RB19 and will be operated by three-time world champion Max Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez. Red Bull Racing is entering its 20th season in Formula One, showcasing its 2024 F1 car in a worldwide live-streamed event. The presentation was attended by around 350 fans, team partners, and members of the media. The RB20 incorporates elements of Mercedes' approach (which failed catastrophically) from the previous two years, such as vertical side pod inlets identical to the Silver Arrows and a bulge beneath the engine cover, similar to Mercedes' cooling system in 2023.

Red Bull deal with Ford in danger due to Christian Horner

Honda has been the engine supplier for many years for Red Bull racing, but their contract is soon going to end. Honda after the contract expires in 2026 will develop the engine for Aston Martin, while Red Bull will start collaborating with Ford. 2026 could be redefined for Red Bull Racing.

But, the promising alliance between Ford and Red Bull looks in danger due to recent allegations against Red Bull Principal Christian Horner. Red Bull Racing faces uncertain times as the investigation into allegations of misconduct by team principal Christian Horner continues, threatening the stability of its future partnership. Among these collaborations, the collaboration with Ford, which is scheduled to start as supplier of the drive unit for this team in 2026, is particularly important due to the discovery of the contractual exit clause.

This clause reportedly gives Ford the freedom to withdraw from the contract under certain conditions, a revelation that sheds light on the possible fallout from the Horner investigation.

The issue signals unrest among Red Bull partners. This clause is meant to provide Ford a legal opportunity to break the partnership if it feels its association with Red Bull is detrimental to the brand, especially in light of the controversy involving Horner, about which we know very little. .

