What Exactly Happened After France-Argentina Soccer Quarter-final Clash at 2024 Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Olympics witnessed several dramatic moments at the French capital. The intense men's soccer quarter-final between France and Argentina unfolded like a gripping grudge match among them.

Right after the final whistle following Team France’s victory, an ugly fight broke out between the players of the two squads. Let's uncover what happened at the ongoing Olympics.

What happened between France and Argentina at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

On Friday, August 2, France and Argentina had a high-octane soccer clash at the ongoing Olympic Games. Team France eventually won the match 1-0 to advance to the semifinals.

While a few French teammates were celebrating their victory, a drama unfolded at the venue as the brawl went on near the entrance of the stadium's tunnel. A video captured by a Reddit user showed foul language being exchanged between the squad members while a few focused on dodging. It even took some time before the fight got settled between the two squads.

It is important to note that shortly after the match, France's head coach Thierry Henry went on to apologize. He said (via NBC Philadelphia): “We don't take this match as revenge because the World Cup was with other teams. Having scored the goal quickly gave us a decision. I apologize for the final disturbance. It's not what I wanted and I couldn't control it. In fact, they kicked out a player.”

However, this wasn't the first time tensions between the two nations had flared up. Just a few weeks ago, after winning the Copa America, a player from the senior Argentina men's team was recorded singing racist chants directed at French players.

A closer look at the incident involving the racist chants from one Argentina player toward French players

Argentina clinched their 16th Copa America victory in July against Colombia. The team was ecstatic, and in their celebrations, player Enzo Fernandez shared a live Instagram video showing him and his teammates chanting demeaning remarks aimed at the French national team.

The offensive chant, which referred to the African heritage of several French players, raised further rivalry between the two nations, sparking a firestorm of controversy. Thus, the French Football Federation (FFF) pledged to take legal action against the Argentina team. They even filed a complaint with FIFA over "racist and discriminatory remarks during that time.

