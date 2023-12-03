What games do Kansas City Chiefs have left in the final quarter of 2023? Full list HERE

With the year about to come to an end, there are still many games that Kansas City Chiefs fans can attend and have a great time. Here are all the games that are left for the final quarter of the year to be played by the Chiefs:

#1 Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers are going to face each other for one more time this year on December 3, 2023.

The game between the teams will be played at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin. It will start at 7:20 PM EST, and chances are that Taylor Swift might be in attendance for this match.

Also Read: NFL free kick: What is it, what are its rules, and how many times has it been attempted before?

#2 Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

The team that is home to Von Miller, who is accused of assault against pregnant women , is going to face the Kansas City Chiefs after a loss over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will be played on December 10 at 3:25 at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

Also Read: Did Eagles fan make life threatening remarks against Shaq Lawson and Jordan Philips? Video footage reveals truth

Advertisement

#3 Kansas City Chiefs vs New England Patriots

Tom Brady's former team, New England Patriots, is going faceoff with Travis Kelce's current team, Kansas City Chiefs, in mid-December.

The game will be held at the Gillette Stadium, the same stadium where 14 years ago Tom Brady made a record of maximum touchdowns thrown in 1 quarter . The game starts at 12:00 PM on December 17.

Also Read: ‘The number has to be reasonable’: Tom Brady catches flak amid rumors of USD 445,000,000 discount to buy into Raiders ownership

#4 Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs

After facing the New England Patriots, Travis Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will play against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It's the same team that Tom Brady helped pick a new head coach for. The Raiders game against the Chiefs will take place on December 25 at the Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, starting at 12:00 PM.

Also Read: Tom Brady's NFL ownership: Co-owner stake in Las Vegas Raiders status?

#5 Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals

The last game of the year for the Kansas City Chiefs is with the Cincinnati Bengals. It's the same team for which Chad Johnson played and saved $40,000,000 of his salary .

The Bengals, who have been suffering due to Joe Burrow's injury , will face the Chiefs on December 31 at Arrowhead Stadium. The game is expected to begin at 3:25 PM.

Advertisement

Also Read: After calling Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl win stroke of luck, Skip Bayless claims Joe Burrow is better than Tom Brady

These are all the games that are left on the Kansas City Chiefs schedule to be played this year. All of these games are going to be super exciting to match.

Talking about watching the game, which game do you plan to spectate from the stadium?