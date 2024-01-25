What happened between Kevin Durant and Grant Williams and why did Jusuf Nurkic SHOVE the Mavs player? Details inside

Kevin Durant was noticeably confrontational on Wednesday night as the Dallas Mavericks faced off against the Phoenix Suns. The affair turned feisty early in the first quarter.

Durant found himself in conflicts with both Luka Doncic and Grant Williams in separate incidents. The Mavericks secured an early lead against the Suns, only four minutes into the game.

While the Suns had ball possession, Bradley Beal took on the role of playmaker. Positioned at the top of the key, a screen was set for Durant by Jusuf Nurkic to shake off Durant's vigilant defender, Williams.

In response, Williams nudged Nurkic backward. The minor incident seemed to escalate quickly with Durant showing his irritation, leading to a separation of both teams.

Durant proceeded to point a finger at Williams leading to a clash between both teams, Williams returned the finger-pointing. A trip over Williams' legs led to a foul being called on Durant.

Known for being an instigator, Williams added fuel to the fire by standing over Durant, an act he was displeased with.

Coming to his teammate's defense, Nurkic shoved Williams away. Durant, soon on his feet, joined the fray with a shove of his own at Williams, a former Boston Celtics player.

Advertisement

The altercation led to an official review, resulting in a technical foul each for Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic, and Grant Williams.

The implications were clear - they were cautioned to maintain composure to avoid another technical foul which could result in an ejection from the game.

ALSO READ: Why was Draymond Green excluded from Team USA’s player pool for Olympics 2024? Grant Hill gets brutally honest

Booker's dominance and Suns' soaring victory over Mavericks

On Wednesday, the Phoenix Suns, holding a 26-18 record, triumphed over the Dallas Mavericks in a staggering 132-109 victory.

Devin Booker was on fire, putting up 46 points, shooting 17-of-23 overall and 6-of-10 from 3-point range.

This performance, equal to the Suns' best of seven successive victories this season, was complemented by Booker's seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant contributed heavily too, bringing 20 and 12 points respectively to the scoreboard, with seven assists each. With 10 rebounds and two blocks, Durant led the game in these categories.

Luka Doncic, while on the losing side, ended the match with impressive figures: 34 points, a game-leading nine assists, and two blocks equal to Durant's.

Despite trailing by a significant 16 points early in the second quarter, the Suns managed to dramatically turn the tide. Overpowering the Mavericks, they seized the lead in the third quarter and went on to increase the margin to a massive 29 points in the fourth.

This comeback was largely thanks to a shooting spree led by Booker in the third quarter, with the Suns hitting 82% of their field goals and 62.5% of their 3-pointers. These hot percentages contrasted starkly with the Mavericks' 33% field goal and roughly 17% 3-point shooting.

ALSO READ: ‘Shaq wants to date Bol Bol’: Shaquille O’Neal angers NBA fans by saying Bol Bol can do what Victor Wembanyama does 'a little better'