What happened between Victor Osimhen and Napoli? Football star deletes all club-related posts from Instagram

After Napoli released a questionable video on their official TikTok account, Victor Osimhen wiped nearly every Napoli-related post from his Instagram.

This video, deleted since then, showed a clip of Osimhen's penalty miss during their match with Bologna on Sunday, unnaturally sped up and overlaid with odd commentary. The controversial post has now been removed.

Luigi Calenda, Victor's representative, has expressed their intent to possibly take legal action and other necessary steps to safeguard Osimhen's interests. "The mean-spirited video ridiculing Victor, although belatedly removed, is a grave issue that inflicts severe damage on the player. It adds to the unfair treatment and false news inflicting him recently," Luigi Calenda stated on X.

The Nigerian star who joined Napoli with a record-breaking deal of 81.3m euros in 2020, was central to the club winning their first Serie A title in 33 years last season; he scored an impressive 26 goals in 32 league matches. The 24-year-old, linked with Chelsea and Manchester United this summer, already has three goals to his name in this campaign's six appearances.



Victor Osimhen transfer update

The latest footballer speculated for a trade is Victor Osimhen, a star from Napoli who has significantly shone during his tenure with the Serie A team. Last season, this prolific Nigerian international contributed more than 20 league goals, which was instrumental in Napoli's victory in the competition.

Now, as Osimhen's contract with Napoli enters its final year, there's speculation about a potential move in the foreseeable future. So, let's dig into the current updates on Osimhen's potential transfer in the upcoming transfer windows.

Interestingly, Osimhen has sparked rumors about his departure from Napoli by choosing to erase all photos from his time at the club on his Instagram. This decision arose amidst a continued controversy that involves a potential lawsuit against the club, while his contract there is also nearing its conclusion.



