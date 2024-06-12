What Happened Between War Machine and Christy Mack? Revisiting Horrific Incident That Sent the UFC Star to Jail for 36 Years

Trigger Warning: This article mentions sexual assault.

What happened between War Machine and Christy Mack? Why did this UFC star end up in jail for 36 years? In 2014, MMA fighter Jonathan Koppenhaver, known as War Machine, attacked his ex-girlfriend, Christy Mack. The incident shocked the world. Mack, an adult film star, endured a horrific assault.

War Machine found her with another man and snapped. The violence was brutal, leaving Mack with severe injuries. How did this promising fighter’s life unravel so disastrously? What were the consequences of his actions?

Did War Machine try to kill Christy?

On the night of August 8, 2014, Jonathan Koppenhaver broke into Christy Mack's home. He discovered Mack with her boyfriend, Corey Thomas, and flew into a violent rage. War Machine attacked Thomas first, punching and choking him. Thomas sustained a broken nose, dislocated shoulder, scrapes, bruises, and bite marks.

Afterward, War Machine turned his fury on Mack, brutally beating her. Mack suffered a punctured lung, broken teeth, a fractured rib, and a severely ruptured liver. She managed to escape to a neighbor's house while War Machine searched for a knife, allegedly intending to kill her.

The trial was intense and emotional. In March 2017, after two days of jury deliberation, War Machine was found guilty on 29 out of 34 charges, including sexual assault, battery, and kidnapping. However, the jury deadlocked on the most severe charges of attempted murder.

During the trial, Christy Mack provided powerful testimony about the abuse she endured. She said, "I’ve been punched and kicked, smothered and bitten, raped and tortured. I still cry every time I think about how it feels."

War Machine’s defense argued that his traumatic upbringing contributed to his violent behavior. His attorneys claimed he was unconscious during the assault and not fully aware of his actions. However, the evidence presented was overwhelming.

Clark County District Judge Elissa Cadish denied a motion for a new trial. She acknowledged his troubled past but emphasized the need for a severe sentence to protect the community. She sentenced War Machine to 36 years to life, with the possibility of parole after 36 years.

What happened after the sentence?

During the sentencing hearing, War Machine expressed deep remorse. He stated, "Not a day goes by that I don’t seriously regret some of the things I did. I hated the way that I think. I hated my impulses. It caused me to hate myself." He also mentioned finding peace through religion while in prison, saying, "I gave my life to God. For the first time in my entire life, it’s brought me peace inside."

Christy Mack's mother, Erin Mackinday, also spoke at the hearing. She countered the defense's narrative of War Machine's abusive upbringing, stressing personal responsibility. She said, "I grew up abused. There is nothing more precious to me than my children. I broke the cycle."

Corey Thomas, who flew 20 hours to testify, emphasized the lasting impact of the assault. He said, "He tried to kill me. Let’s get realistic. He has the background, and he’s done it before."

The verdict brought a sense of vindication for Christy Mack, who had undergone plastic surgery to repair some of the physical damage caused by the assault. Following the sentencing, she tweeted, "Today was a great victory for myself, as well as victims of domestic violence everywhere. Please continue to speak out, and stay strong!"

War Machine's conviction marked the end of his MMA career. At the time of the assault, he was under contract with Bellator, which immediately released him following the news. Despite his remorse and claims of finding peace, the severe consequences of his actions will keep him behind bars for decades.

