What happened to Aaron Rodgers' eye and why was he wearing a patch?

Aaron Rodgers was recently seen wearing an eye patch during his participation in the recent episode of Pat McAfee Show.

So, does that mean his comeback is delayed by yet another injury? The good news is that his eye is not injured.

Why did Aaron Rodgers wear an eye patch even though his eye is absolutely alright?

Aaron Rodgers was a part of the recently released episode of Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

During a recent episode, the star quarterback was seen wearing an eye patch on his right eye. He later provided an explanation about it before fans began speculating.

The New York Jets's injured quarterback wore an eye patch to show his support to AJ Hawk, the co-host of the McAfee Show.

"Solidarity," Aaron Rodgers said, raising his fist.

AJ Hawk wore an eye patch too along with black shades, but his injury was pretty serious.

The famous sports analyst and former linebacker revealed on Monday that he suffered a serious eye injury this weekend after accidentally getting hit by his youngest son.

The retired NFL player revealed that he lost 1/3 of his cornea after getting jabbed in his right eye.

Hawk revealed that it was more than just a normal eye poke but something that had him lose his eyesight to a great extent.

"Just for you, buddy," Aaron Rodgers had told AJ Hawk.

What Aaron Rodgers did for AJ Hawks during the Tuesday episode of Pat McAfee Show is definitely worth praising.

The support he showed is just incredible and something that every athlete should take inspiration from.

Aaron Rodgers is out of the New York Jets due to an Achilles injury; however, the star quarterback is recovering at a good pace.

So there's a good chance that his comeback will happen this season itself if things go well.