What Happened to Anthony Edwards? Is the Timberwolves Star Okay After an Oxygen Mask Saved Him Mid-Game vs Mavs

The Minnesota Timberwolves' start to the Western Conference Finals has been less than stellar.

Their triumphant game seven win over the Denver Nuggets was followed by a devastating pair of losses to the Dallas Mavericks on their home court, missing the victory by just four points in total.

The Timberwolves seemed to miss 30 shots on the rim, and their top players experienced a challenging few games.

An intense battle ended with the Dallas Mavericks clinching a 109-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The result was the Mavs in an advantageous 2-0 position in the Western Conference Finals.

Dave McMenamin noted that the team's young guard was seen receiving oxygen through a face mask. "From 7:53 to 5:31 left in the 4th Q, during Anthony Edwards' break from the game, he was observed in the tunnel near the Timberwolves' bench, wearing a face mask and inhaling oxygen," he reported.

This occurrence was unexpected, especially considering how this same dynamic young guard led the team versus the reigning champions in the previous round.

Despite the setbacks, Edwards persisted, contributing 21 points in 40 minutes of gameplay with a shooting score of 5-of-17.

Edwards' Game 1 performance also reflected some difficulties. He scored only 19 points, with 11 rebounds and eight assists on 6-of-16 shooting.

When questioned about his oxygen intake after the game, Edwards brushed it off, denying any issues. "Nah, I was good today," he responded to a reporter's question about his oxygen break.

Edwards needs to find a solution to his current struggles quickly. The Mavericks, spearheaded by Doncic, do not give up easily. Despite experiencing multiple injuries, Doncic consistently delivers high-quality performances, reflecting his caliber as a player, leader, and teammate.

Plus, Kyrie Irving, affectionately known as 'Uncle Drew,' stands ready to assume the Slovenian superstar's responsibilities when required.

Anthony Edwards Takes Responsibility as Timberwolves Seek to Bounce Back in Game 3

During a postgame discussion, Anthony Edwards analyzed his performance and the outcome for the Timberwolves. He accepted responsibility for being too passive and missing several shots, even though he intended to make the move.

He reminded everyone that despite the current 0-2 setback, both he and the Timberwolves are still in the game He referred to the series the Nuggets to illustrate their resilience.

"They are crowding me constantly and sitting in the spaces. But I've been opting out of a lot of shots, especially the midranges, I've turned down many of those.

However, we are getting open looks, and I'm not overly concerned… They're open, so I’m making the acceptable play. But sometimes, it may be better to take the shot… You see, we were trailing 3-2.

We were ahead 2-0, but they came back, winning two at our place, then one more at their home. We've been in this situation before. I don’t think anyone in the locker room is worried. I certainly hope not.

We just need to get out there and play our basketball. We allowed them to make a run, we were supposed to be ahead but, they cut short our advance just before halftime. We slipped up but we’ll bounce back.”

Edwards had another challenging game against the Mavericks, with 21 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds to his name.

He had a 5 of 17 field goal record and 2 of 7 three-point attempts. Ant is experiencing a tough time in the Western Conference Finals recently and aspires to regain control in Game 3.

As of now, the Western Conference Finals have seen Edwards with an average of 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.5 assists.

On the other hand, he has an overall playoff score of 27.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. A comparison of these figures indicates a decline in his performance since the Timberwolves knocked out the Nuggets.

