What Happened to Asuka? Ex-WWE Star Claims Triple H Has Silently Released Former Women’s Champion

Former WWE women’s champion Asuka sustained a knee injury on the March 15th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, but instead of taking off, she continued to compete. She even made it to WWE Backlash 2024, but later, she and WWE confirmed her injury and revealed she would need surgery to fix her injured knee.

There were rumors all around the internet that WWE had secretly released Asuka from WWE. The rumor spread after the former WWE superstar indirectly hinted that he feels like former WWE women's champion Asuka got released from her WWE contract.

Since Asuka is out of seen, Damage Ctrl (Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane took a different path and are now looking like a face tag team, analyzing the situation while talking on SportsKeeda The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE superstar EC3, expressed his concern regarding the standing of Asuka in WWE after sustaining an injury.

EC3 indirectly stated that he thinks Auska’s job might be in trouble, pushing the rumor about Asuka’s release to spread.

WWE fanatics are wondering if WWE has actually released former WWE women's champion Asuka. A report by PWN has confirmed that rumors that are making rounds all over social media about Asuka possibly released silently under the leadership of Triple H are not valid.

Advertisement

According to PWN, “Asuka has not been silently released by WWE, contrary to some of the recent rumors circulating. She has been out with a knee injury, which both Sean Ross Sapp and I confirmed a couple of months ago. She is not expected back on WWE TV this year.”

At SummerSlam 2024, WWE Queen of the Ring 2024, Nia Jax defeated Bayley to become the new WWE Women's Champion with the help of Miss Money in the Bank 2024, Buff Barbie, and Tiffany Stratton.

Bayley won the WWE women's championship, defeating her former faction mate IYO Sky after being kicked out of the Damage Ctrl group, and Asuka and Kairi joined the group. Recently, after Nia Jax became the new WWE women's champion, Asuka dropped a picture of Nia Jax with her signature on her face edited and quoted picture, ‘I am a Champion,” hinting she wanted to be back in the title picture.

Advertisement

Asuka is not the only member of the group who is injured. Dakota Kia is another member of Damage Ctrl who recently got injured. WWE revealed a torn meniscus in her right knee after being attacked by Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, and Zoey Stark. Kia will need surgery to recover from her injury and will be out for at least ten weeks or more.

Charlotte Flair is another significant women's superstar who is out after injuring herself on the December 8th edition of Friday Night SmackDown when she was in a singles match against Asuka when Flair’s leg got tangled in ropes while she was performing a top rope move, WWE announced she tore her MCL, ACL, and meniscus, which eventually sidelined her for months.

A follow-up report by PWN revealed that WWE is planning a return for Queen Charlotte Flair near November. The WWE’s division is taking off, and the company has been crafting some fabulous storylines for women in WWE. What do you think WWE’s women's division is under the wing of Triple H?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Charlotte Flair Drops Jaw-Dropping Pictures Flaunting Her Toned Physique Ahead of SummerSlam 2024