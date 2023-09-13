What happened to Brandon Hunter? Former NBA player passes away at 42

It is with heavy heart that we are informing you about the death of former NBA player, Brandon Hunter. According to Jeff Boals, his former coach, Brandon Hunter has been found dead on Tuesdays. The reason for death is yet to be revealed, however, the news itself has sunk deep into every NBA fan's heart. Let's look at the details of the story!

Jeff Boals, head basketball coach at Ohio University revealed Brandon Hunter's Death

Jeff Boals was the first one to share the news with the world through his Twitter account. He shared a post with Brandon Hunter's picture and the caption melted our hearts instantly. Brandon Hunter's former coach wrote, "Sad day for Bobcat Nation. Brandon Hunter, Gone way too soon. One of the best to ever put on the green and white. #RIP".

Brandon Hunter started his career in the NBA in 2003 and made an approximate appearance in 67 matches, with Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics. Further, from 2006 to 2013 Hunter played in Europe and Central America before he retired from NBA and Basketball.

Hunter, before his demise, was the owner of Hunter Athletes Management. It's a company that focuses on sports management. Even though Brandon Hunter didn't have a very impressive NBA career, he made himself a ton of fans. Those fans are surprised to hear Brandon Hunter's unexpected death. They came forward sharing their condolences on Jeff Boals's Twitter post.

Brandon Hunter Fandom took Jeff Boals's comment section and shared their condolences

A fan who had multiple encounters with the former NBA player said, "Absolutely hate to hear this!!! Ran into Brandon a couple of times. Once at Tower City in Cleveland when he was playing for the Magic and once at the Vegas airport when he was playing in the summer league. Super cool dude and happy to take time for a fellow Bobcat. RIP B Hunter!!!"

Another fan commented, "Oh my gosh. This is terrible. Brandon was a great player and better teammate. This is a tough one". There was also a fan who met Hunter in a team camp. The fan said, "He yelled “stop and pop young man” after I made a 3 in transition at team camp in 2002. He interacted with us all weekend and I’ve never forgotten that… RIP".

We pray that wherever Brandon Hunter is, he is at peace. His contribution to the NBA and the world of basketball will all be remembered. We pray for good health, and peace, and our huge condolences to the family and loved ones of Brandon Hunter.