What Happened to Brittney Griner? Mercury Star’s Right Hip Injury Update After Mid Game Exit vs Fever

The Phoenix Mercury faced a setback during their recent game against the Indiana Fever as their star center, Brittney Griner, suffered a right hip injury in the second quarter, forcing her to exit the game prematurely. This injury has ignited concern not only among Mercury fans but also among supporters of Team USA, as Griner holds a crucial position on the Olympic roster.

With the looming start of the Olympic basketball tournament, the status of Griner’s injury has become a major point of interest in the basketball world.

Also Read: Caitlin Clark Earns Dave Portnoy’s Praise After Dropping Fifth Straight Double-Double in Fever’s 95–86 Victory Over Mercury

Brittney Griner exited mid-game in second quarter during Mercury-Fever match

The incident occurred as Caitlin Clark made a bold move with a step-back 3-pointer during the second quarter, with Griner in close pursuit. The play resulted in an awkward collision between Griner and Lexie Hull, leaving Griner visibly distressed on the court.

Griner’s injury created instant distress among the Mercury fanbase. However, the Mercury later confirmed via Twitter that Griner would not be returning to the game due to the right hip injury.

The timing of Griner’s injury couldn’t be more unfortunate, considering Team USA’s impending Olympic campaign. The limited number of bigs on the Olympic roster only amplifies the concern surrounding Griner's injury, with a mere two centers, including A'ja Wilson, at the team's disposal.

Advertisement

The news of Griner’s injury has elicited an outpouring of support and apprehension from fans, with many expressing reluctance to see key players like Griner risking further injury. Griner's early exit from the game has also meant adjustments for the Mercury, as she was substituted by shooting guard Rebecca Allen.

Also Read: Bryce James Shares His Excitement on LeBron James and Bronny James Teaming Up for Lakers: ‘I’m Ready for Them Lobs’

Team USA’s Olympic roster looks troubled with injuries

This incident adds to the string of challenges faced by Team USA's women’s basketball program, with injuries affecting both the traditional 5x5 and 3x3 rosters. Apart from Griner, players like Diana Taurasi and Napheesa Collier have also dealt with injuries, contributing to the team's overall injury concerns.

The 3x3 team has had its own share of setbacks, including the loss of Cameron Brink and Rhyne Howard to injuries, posing additional challenges in the lead-up to the Olympics.

Advertisement

As the WNBA community eagerly anticipates news of Griner's recovery, the clock will remain ticking for the Phoenix heading to the Olympics. With the Olympic basketball tournament set to commence on July 28, all eyes will be on Griner’s recovery process and the overall health of Team USA’s basketball contingent.

Also Read: How Tall Is Kevin Durant? Suns Star Addresses Height Controversy After Team USA Photoshoot Goes Viral