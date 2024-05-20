What Happened To Brock Boeser? Find Out As Canucks Forward To Miss Game 7 Against Edmonton Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks will allegedly be without Brock Boeser in Game 7 against Edmonton. According to Irfaan Gaffar and Elliotte Friedman, Boeser will miss Game 7 owing to a blood clotting problem. While the timeframe of his absence remains unknown, Friedman stated in his report that "several sources stressed this, thankfully, is not considered a life-threatening situation."

Losing Brock Boeser at this point is a huge hit for Canucks

Losing Boeser at this time in the playoffs is huge for the Canucks. He leads the squad with seven goals and is tied for the team lead in points (12). Along with J.T. Miller and Pius Suter, the trio has been Vancouver's most consistent line this playoffs and has played a significant part in shutting down Connor McDavid throughout the series.

At this stage, the goal is to get Boeser well as quickly as possible. Blood clotting is a major medical concern that, as demonstrated by Frederik Andersen of the Carolina Hurricanes, may keep a player out for months. As previously said, there is no set schedule for Boeser's return, but it is not shocking if he misses the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs due to this medical condition.

The 27-year-old contributed significantly to the Canucks' many postseason victories. He scored a hat trick in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Nashville Predators in Game 4 of the first round. In Game 3, he scored two goals and added an assist as the Oilers were defeated 4-3.

Unfortunately, he failed to score in each of the last three games, and Vancouver lost two of them, extending the second-round series to seven games.

Canucks are suffering from loads of injuries

Boeser's absence leaves the Canucks with little options on the wing. Ilya Mikheyev missed the past two games due to an unexplained injury. If he sits out again on Monday, Sam Lafferty and Conor Garland will likely get increased ice time in the win-or-go-home game.

Vancouver suffered a 5-1 loss in Game 6, so the club will be looking for a stronger performance in front of its home supporters on Monday. It will be difficult without Boeser, but Miller and his teammates will undoubtedly be determined to keep the season alive.

The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers will play Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round on Monday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The winner will proceed to the Western Conference Final to face the Dallas Stars, who defeated the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in double overtime in Game 6 on Friday to win the best-of-seven series.

The Stars (52-21-9), the No. 1 seed in the Central Division and Western Conference, will play at home against either the Canucks (50-23-9), the No. 1 seed in the Pacific Division, or the Oilers (49-27-6), the Pacific's No. 2 seed. Vancouver is 6-6 in Game 7, with a 4-3 record at home. The Canucks were defeated 4-0 at home by the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

