What Happened to Brody Malone? All About American Gymnastics Star’s Major Injury Ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Brody Malone is currently in Paris for his Olympics participation. The American gymnast has previously represented Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and finished fourth in the horizontal bar. Now, he is again trying his luck at the ongoing Olympics.

However, Malone has suffered from his shares of up and down. The gymnast’s career was almost ended due to a near-catastrophic injury to his knee in 2023. Let us brief you more about it!

What happened to Brody Malone ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024?

Brody Malone participated in the DTB Cup in Germany in March 2023. During the competition, he slipped off the high bar as he was going for his dismount.

After examination, he learned that he had suffered from a tibial plateau fracture, a fully torn LCL, a torn meniscus, a partially torn PCL, and cartilage damage.

This injury almost made the 24-year-old wonder whether he would ever be able to make a comeback. Speaking about the same, Malone disclosed (via Today): “I felt my knee go out, just like a lot of pressure, and kind of like a bang. It was catastrophic … I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to be able to make a comeback.”

It is worth mentioning that Malone had to undergo three surgeries to get himself treated fully. He even had to take bed rest for weeks and undergo rigorous rehabbing for a year.

Fortunately, things later turned out to be good for the Tennessee native as he won the US gymnastics championships this June. He was also successful in making it to the Paris Olympics where along with his team, he earned a bronze medal. Let's learn more about it!

Brody Malone’s United States men’s gymnastics team won the team medal at the Olympics

Brody Malone had a challenging day on Saturday as he was far behind with his score and overall performance in the qualifying event. He was also eliminated to compete in the 24-gymnast all-around field.

However, on Monday, July 29, he and his teammates Frederick Richard, Paul Juda, Asher Hong, and Stephen Nedoroscik, gave a stunning performance to clinch a bronze medal for their team.

Malone had a strong start in his first rotation and third rotation. He also nailed his vault and then the landing in the pommel horse. Together, Team USA posted a combined score of 257.793.

It was a day for celebration for all of them as this is the squad's third team medal in 20 years. Moreover, this is also the first US men’s Olympic team medal in 16 years. The last time they earned a medal was in 2008.

It should be noted that Japan won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a score of 259.594. Meanwhile, China took silver with a 259.062.

