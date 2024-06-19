What Happened to Cameron Brink? Sparks Rookie Knee Injury Update After Mid Game Exit vs Sun

The Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink's knee injury during the recent game against the Connecticut Sun left the fans shocked. Brink's promising WNBA debut was abruptly cut short as she suffered a knee injury during the team's matchup against the Sun.

The altercation that came during the Tuesday game has the Sparks fans searching cluelessly as to what happened to Cameron Brink during the matchup. With the latest information available, let’s delve into what exactly happened.

What Happened to Cameron Brink?

The incident occurred just minutes into the game on Tuesday, with the Sun leading 9-5 in the first quarter. Cameron Brink drove to the basket against Sun forward Brionna Jones, and as she planted her leg awkwardly, she collapsed to the floor in visible pain.

The 22-year-old immediately clutched her left knee and struggled to put weight on it, prompting the team staff to carry her back to the locker room for further evaluation. Following an assessment, the Sparks confirmed Brink's knee injury and ruled her out for the remainder of the game, which ended in a 79-70 victory for the Sun.

However, there is a chance this could be an ACL tear, which, if true, would result in a season-ending injury. Also, there could be a whole different story if an ACL tear is confirmed, as the average recovery time is eight months.

Although there is no word on the severity of the injury, depending on the final assessment, this could even lead to her unfortunately missing the Olympics.

A nightmare for Cameron Brink and her fans

Cameron Brink now finds herself facing a potential setback as her stellar season hangs in the balance. The No. 2 pick from this year's WNBA draft has been a crucial asset for the Sparks, showcasing her versatile skills on both ends of the court.

Averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game, Brink has been a beacon of hope for a struggling Sparks team. Her standout performance even garnered her a coveted spot on Team USA's 3x3 basketball squad for the upcoming Paris Olympics, given her rapid rise in the basketball world.

As the Sparks strive to salvage their season and improve upon their 4-11 record, Brink's health remains a critical factor in their quest for success. The impending updates on Brink's condition are anxiously awaited, with hopes running high that this setback will not derail the young star's promising trajectory in the WNBA.