What Happened to Charlotte Flair? All About Former WWE Champion’s Injury Amid Return Rumors

Charlotte Flair has been out of action for the past seven months. The last time she was seen inside the ring was in December 2023, when she was competing against Asuka and tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during the match.

The injury forced her to take time off wrestling and undergo an immediate surgery. When the injury happened, WWE announced Flair would be out of action for nine months. However, the former WWE Women’s Champion has been consistently trying to improve her physique and get back to the ring.

Charlotte Flair hints of her WWE return

Flair’s fans didn’t have to wait till SummerSlam, as she has given strong hints of her returning to WWE at SummerSlam next week. Flair uploaded a video on her Instagram account, practicing inside WWE’s performance center.

In the video posted, Flair can be seen with another women wrestler rehearsing running between the ropes. The update sent several of her fans into thinking that Charlotte Flair might be looking for a WWE return, and what better time could it be apart from SummerSlam?

Ric Flair speaks about his daughter’s injury and return

The WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and father of Charlotte Flair recently also spoke about his daughter’s injury. Flair revealed more about his daughter’s nature, regarding how she approaches work.

"She is the best worker in the business, male or female. She never politics. In this horrible world of politics in the business, she doesn't kiss anybody's ass. She just gets better every day. She'll come back from this injury,” Fightful quoted Flair.

Flair further stated that the reason her injury is stressing her out is that she hasn’t been injured in a long time. He said that she’ll come out of the injury, and it will be the greatest storyline of all time.

“She and Bayley, IYO, Asuka. There are more people for her to wrestle. She has so much going on. I'm not knocking any of the other girls. Someone has to be the best, that's just the way it is.” the WWE Hall of Famer said.

Flair has been a 14-time WWE Champion, and in the last decade of her wrestling career has won many accolades. She started with WWE NXT in 2012, and in 2014 was announced Rookie of the Year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. In 2015, she made it to the main roster. In 2016, she was once again voted as the Woman of the Year and Top Female Professional Wrestler by PWI.

