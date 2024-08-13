What Happened to Chase Claypool? Bill's Place WR on Injured Reserve

The Buffalo Bills have placed wide receiver Chase Claypool on injured reserve due to a lingering toe injury.

This development marks a significant setback for both the player and the team, as Claypool's tenure with the Bills has been cut short before it truly began.

The news of Claypool's placement on injured reserve comes as a shock to many, given the initial optimism surrounding his condition.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott had initially described Claypool's status as "day-to-day" following the injury he sustained on July 28.

However, the persistent nature of the injury has forced the team's hand, leading to this drastic measure.

"It's a shame because [some new players have] missed a considerable amount of time -- Chase being one of them," McDermott had stated earlier in training camp.

"It's just hard to evaluate when the players aren't out there, whether it's Chase or anybody. And I know he's fighting like crazy to get back, and we're anxious to have him back."

This setback is particularly frustrating for Claypool, who had joined the Bills on a one-year deal following the NFL draft.

The 26-year-old receiver was hoping to revive his career in Buffalo after a rocky period that saw him play for three teams in two years.

Reflecting on his recent struggles, Claypool had said in May, "I think it is tough believing the player that you are or can be, and falling short of those expectations, especially over the last two years, for sure. It is a tough position because, you know, I know there's times where it can be frustrating if I'm not living up to my potential."

In response to Claypool's injury and other roster needs, the Bills have made several moves to bolster their receiving corps and quarterback depth:

The team has signed veteran receivers Damiere Byrd and Deon Cain to one-year deals.

Ben DiNucci has been signed to a one-year contract, while Shane Buechele has been placed on injured reserve due to a neck injury.

Wide receiver Bryan Thompson has been waived with an injury designation.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady expressed disappointment over Claypool's injury but praised the receiver's attitude during his brief time with the team.

"When we signed Chase, we sat down with him. Honesty, transparent, and he did everything we asked on the football field and in the classroom," Brady stated.

"A lot of times you can't control injuries and just the reality of the situation with it. But very pleased with how he, when he was out on the field and how he's handled it when he's been injured."

The placement of Claypool on injured reserve before August 27 likely spells the end of his season with the Bills, unless the team opts to release him with an injury settlement.

This turn of events adds another chapter to Claypool's already unpleasant NFL journey, which has seen him struggle to recapture the form that made him a standout rookie with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020.

As the Bills move forward without Claypool, the focus shifts to how the team will adapt its receiving strategy and which players will step up to fill the void left by his absence.

The coming weeks will be crucial for the Bills as they finalize their roster and prepare for the upcoming NFL season.