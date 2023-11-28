What happened to Cris Collinsworth and when will he return? Find out

Sunday Night Football turned out amazing for the Baltimore Ravens as they won against the Los Angeles Chargers by 10-20. However, there was an element missing from the Weekend game.

The missing element was nothing but Cris Collinsworth. Keep reading to know why the NBC commentator missed Sunday Night Football and get update on his return.

Where was Cris Collinsworth during Sunday Night Football, and when will he return?

Cris Collinsworth missed the Sunday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers in the SoFi Stadium, LA. Jason Garrett took Cris' spot alongside Mike Tiricoon. But where was Cris Collinsworth, and why didn't he come to the game night?

The NBC commentator was last seen putting his attendance in the commentating booth during the San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks game on Thanksgiving day. Since Cris Collinsworth was present in the booth on Thanksgiving, he took up the weekend to spend time with his family.

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks was won by the 49ers by 31-13, the game played at the Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. However, an interesting question that comes into the spotlight is when Collinsworth will return to the booth.

Cris Collinsworth will be back commentating in the booth next weekend for the game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs will be facing the Packers after an outstanding win over the Raiders by 31-17.

Do you think the Chiefs will have another win this weekend?

