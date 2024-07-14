What Happened To Jacoby Jones? All About 40-Year-Old Former Ravens Star’s Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Jacoby Jones, a former wide receiver passed away at his suburban Houston home at the age of 40. Jones, who was picked in the 2007 draft, spent over a decade playing for around five teams before retiring from the NFL as a player.

As soon as the news of his death came in on Sunday, July 14th, fans started wondering about the cause of his death. Read on to learn more!

What Happened To Jacoby Jones?

Jacoby Jones was reportedly found dead overnight in his sleep on Sunday. The cause of his death is still unknown and fans were left heartbroken after the news surfaced on the internet.

A Sports Update account on X announced the news of his death and wrote: “Tragedy: Former #Ravens WR and returner Jacoby Jones has passed away. He was just 40 years old. RIP.”

Jones is survived by his teenage son, Coby. Additionally, just three days ago, on July 11, the former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver turned forty.

Soon after the news of his demise broke out, the NFL community began sharing condolence messages, including Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Jones' teammate Torrey Smith.

A look into Jacoby Jones’ professional journey

Jacoby Jones started his NFL journey during the 2007 draft and played nine seasons in the league. He started his career with the Houston Texas after getting initially picked by them. Jones played four seasons with the team before getting released by them in 2012.

Later, the player joined the Baltimore Ravens after signing a two-year, $7 million deal in 2012. Quickly, he made two unforgettable plays in the 2012 NFL playoffs, including a 70-yard game-tying touchdown catch in the final seconds of the AFC Divisional game.

Additionally, he made a record-breaking 108-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers, which is considered the longest play in Super Bowl history. Jones played until 2014 with the squad.

In addition to playing with the Houston Texas and Baltimore Ravens, Jones has also played for San Diego Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Monterrey Steel. He retired from the NFL in 2017 but before bidding goodbye, he signed a one-day deal with the Ravens to officially retire as a member of the franchise.

Jones then served as a wide receivers coach from 2018, starting with Lane College. Meanwhile, at the time of his death, he was serving as the wide receivers coach at Alabama State University.

