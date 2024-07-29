What Happened to Jade Carey? US Gymnast Opens Up On Scary Fall During Olympics Floor Routine

Luck plays a part in winning Olympic gold, and Jade Carey knows it all too well. In the Tokyo Olympics, she was favored by luck. On Sunday, she experienced the downside of it.

Jade Carey, the reigning Olympic floor champion, had a frightening fall during her debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics early Sunday morning. While on the final pass of her routine, she attempted a punch front through to double back but bailed out of the last skill. Instead of a double back, she performed a back tuck, and the momentum sent her flying off the floor.

Carey, along with Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Suni Lee, competed in the qualification round on July 28, 2024. The fall prevented Carey from defending her floor title, which she had won at the Tokyo Games. So, what exactly happened? Here's a look at the events:

Jade Carey suffered scary fall in the qualifying round of Paris Olympics

Carey competed in two events on Sunday: floor routine and vault. She was excellent on the vault, scoring an average of 14.433 across two attempts, likely enough to qualify her for the finals. But on the floor, in the event she won gold in at the Tokyo Games, she struggled.

As Carey neared the end of her routine, she attempted a series of four flips and turns but fell backward onto the floor at the end. This mishap resulted in a score of 10.633 points, placing her in 30th.

What happened to Jade Carey? Gymnast opens up about mysterious illness following disastrous fall

After the competition, Carey spoke exclusively with Scott Bregman from Olympics.com, revealing she had been battling an illness.

"I just have not been feeling well the past few days and haven't been able to eat or anything," Carey said. "I had, like, no energy today and didn't really have a sense of what was going on in my head. So, I just kind of wanted people to know that so, they know that there's actually something wrong."

Carey didn't specify the cause of her illness but shared on social media that she gave her all on Sunday. She also thanked fans for their support in a post on X.

Jade Carey's father, gymnastics coach Brian Carey, was also reportedly unwell on Thursday, missing women's podium training, according to USA Gymnastics.

What is Jade Carey's floor routine score?

Team USA still advanced to the all-around final, which will be on Tuesday. Carey's score of 10.633 means she won't defend her floor title at this year’s Olympics, but her vault score of 14.433 should take her to the finals in that event.

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, and Jordan Chiles are currently the top three on the all-around leaderboard, but only Biles and Lee will advance to the all-around final due to the two-athletes-per-country rule. Despite a calf injury, Biles has the highest score so far and is expected to continue in the Games.

There’s some mystery surrounding Jade Carey’s illness

Reacting to a Facebook post on Carey's illness by BroBible, her aunt Jenna Stark Ory felt the need to defend her niece, adding more mystery to her condition.

Ory said, “People don’t know anything about what’s really going on and make mean judgments.” She also explained why Carey was allowed near the team despite being ill.

“If she were contagious, she would not be allowed near the team. She has been sick, however. They have the best of the best medical at the Olympics. This is her aunt speaking," she commented on BroBible's Facebook post.

If Carey is still unwell on Tuesday, Suni Lee would likely join Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles as Team USA's representatives on both floor and vault. Hezly Rivera, the 16-year-old team member, is expected to compete on the balance beam and uneven bars.

The women's team final is at 11:15 a.m. CT on Tuesday, July 30 at 12:15 p.m., airing on NBC and Peacock. Individual finals will be held from Thursday, Aug 1 to Monday, Aug 5.