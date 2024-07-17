What Happened to Kyrie Irving? Mavericks Star Sidelined With Unexpected Surgery

Kyrie Irving underwent surgery for a broken left hand, as announced by the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. He sustained the injury during training earlier this month, and his return timeline is yet to be determined. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the team expects him to fully participate in training camp.

Irving and the Mavericks recently reached the NBA Finals, their first appearance since 2011, when Dirk Nowitzki led them to their only championship, before falling to the Boston Celtics in five games.

Kyrie Irving's resilience in response to recovery

It remains uncertain when Irving can return to action or the severity of his injury, but he appeared optimistic when he shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter) after the surgery.

Tribe, I appreciate all your messages and prayers. GOD knew I needed a break from Basketball after the long season to heal. I love improving my craft, but now I must rest and recover. Hélà.

Hopefully, Irving will recover before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, which is still several weeks away, giving him sufficient time to heal his injured hand.

Irving played a crucial role for the Dallas squad that reached the NBA Finals last season. In his first full season with the Mavericks, Irving averaged 25.6 points, 5.2 assists, and 5.0 rebounds in 58 games, shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from three-point range.

Kyrie Irving's playoff performance and contract extension with Mavericks

Irving, despite not receiving his usual accolades, delivered arguably his best performance in years during the playoff run to the Finals. His partnership with Luka Doncic was so effective that some analysts questioned if they constituted the greatest offensive backcourt ever.

However, Irving couldn't sustain that level of play in the Finals, contributing to the Mavericks' occasional struggles. Across those five games, he averaged 19.8 points and five assists, shooting 41.4% from the field and 27.6% from three-point range.

Last year, Irving signed a three-year, $140 million extension with the Mavericks. He remains under contract for the upcoming season and holds a player option for the 2025-26 campaign.

