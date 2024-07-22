What Happened to Lamar Jackson? NFL Insider Provides Update on Ravens Star’s Sickness

An NFL Insider has provided an update on Lamar Jackson’s health. The Baltimore Ravens star missed the team’s training camp, which began on Sunday, due to illness. Jackson was advised to leave practice early and return home to recover.

The latest news about the 27-year-old quarterback reveals that he remains in a less-than-ideal situation. Fans may find the current status concerning as they await more details.

NFL Insider has revealed the latest update on Lamar Jackson's sickness

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Lamar Jackson's sickness is considered to be “pretty bad” as per what she was told.

The insider further wrote, “We'll see how long it extends after preventing the #Ravens quarterback from participating in the team's first training camp practice Sunday.”

It is not known when the star player will return to the franchise as nothing regarding his comeback has been determined so far. The nature of his illness has also not been disclosed as of now.

Lamar Jackson gets trolled by fans following his sickness

Fans couldn't resist taking a jab at the Baltimore Ravens' star and his immune system. A user wrote, “Lamar Jackson today” posting a screenshot from Joe Biden's tweet where he wrote that he was sick.

Another wrote, “Why does it seem he is always sick?”

Another political roast, “Bro Immune System like Trump's security.”

A user remarked, “I also don’t like working on Sundays.”

Another comment on his immune system, “Dude got the immune system of a 5-year-old.”

One commented, “Lamar’s immune system needs to be studied.”

Trolls aside, Lamar Jackson’s illness hasn’t deterred head coach John Harbaugh from singing his praises. Speaking with reporters, Harbaugh described Jackson as a player who will “be recognized as the greatest quarterback ever to play in the history of the National Football League.”

The 61-year-old coach expressed full confidence in Lamar’s “work ethic and brilliant talent,” noting that Jackson has already demonstrated his worth to the team.

Last year, Jackson won his second MVP award after an impressive season in which he threw for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns, and rushed for 821 yards and five touchdowns—leading his team in both categories. Despite some criticism regarding his postseason performance, Harbaugh remains optimistic, believing that Jackson will have many more opportunities to shift the narrative.

In Jackson’s absence, Josh Johnson is leading the Ravens’ first-string offense. He is supported by Devin Leary, a sixth-round rookie, and undrafted free agent Emory Jones.

The Ravens are set to begin their NFL season against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, on September 5. They will follow up with a home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 15. The team will also face the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills at home later in the month before moving into October.