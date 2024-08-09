What Happened to LeBron James’ Eye? THIS Is Why US Basketball Star Was Seen With a Bandage at Paris Olympics

LeBron James was seen with a bandage on his face while he was sitting courtside with his US men’s basketball teammates, namely Bam Adebayo and Devin Booker. The Los Angeles Lakers star was there to cheer for the women's side against their match with the Nigerian team at the Paris Olympics 2024.

However, what grabbed fans’ attention was the 39-year-old had a bandage on his face, just above his eye. The American basketball player was injured in the eye when he was elbowed during the United States knockout game against Brazil at the Summer Games.

This happened when he was on a challenge to a fast break attempt and was hit from the elbow by Georginho De Paula, a Brazilian national team forward, at the end of the third quarter. James immediately fell on the floor following the occurrence and was captured bleeding and having a cut on his upper eye.

LeBron had to quickly depart to the locker room at the quarter break, after which he was forced to stay outside the game. The Lakers power forward had led his side by contributing with 23 points, nine assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 17 minutes before he was injured.

According to the head coach, Steve Kerr told the media after the game that LeBron had to receive four stitches to the laceration following the inadvertent blow. Meanwhile, the team is now in the gold medal game at the Olympics, and LeBron was able to play to lead the side to another final.

Advertisement

After trailing by as many as 17, the American side bounced back in the fourth quarter to reach its fourth successive gold medal match as they defeated Serbia with a score of 95-91. The team was trailing by 13 as they entered the fourth quarter, while it seemed the heavy favorites were about to get knocked out.

However, the team returned from the brink of a huge upset and cut the deficit to five when just seven minutes were left. All thanks to Joel Embiid, LeBron, and Stephen Curry at the end. The Cameroonian-American basketball player brought the team back to within two with just over four minutes to go.

Later, the four-time NBA Championship winner LeBron knotted it at 84 with 3:39 to go. Although Serbia was successful in taking the lead even after all this, it wasn't enough in front of Curry to step forward in the end to take the USA to another final.

Advertisement

The Golden State Warriors star dropped his ninth three-pointer before James made a reverse layup to make it a three-point. Later on, the 36-year-old Curry, regarded as the greatest shooter, led the American side to 91-86 with 1:41 to go.

The USA team, which involved the most gifted scorers, passers, and shot-blockers on the planet, was able to dominate Serbia 32-15 as they entered the fourth quarter. Their team is now scheduled to face host country France as they play for gold. It will be a rematch of the final held three years ago.

ALSO READ: Is LeBron James Really Being Investigated by IOC For Performance-Enhancing Drugs? Exploring Viral Claim