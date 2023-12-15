What happened to Leon Edwards’ dad and what did Colby Covington say about him during UFC 296 presser?

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death

The UFC is set to host the last major pay-per-view of this year, UFC 296. The card is stacked with amazing fighters and stars, featuring two major championships on the line. Leon “Rocky” Edwards is set to defend his UFC welterweight championship against Colby “Chaos” Covington.

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will defend his championship against UFC flyweight fighter Brandon Royval.

Recently, at the UFC 296 press conference, UFC star Colby Covington, best known for his trash-talking skills, fired shots at his opponent, UFC champion Leon Edwards, numerous times.

However, one comment by Chaos triggered Rocky, and he threw a water bottle at Colby, who was ready to attack but was stopped by UFC management and security.

The former interim champion said to Leon, “I'm bringing you to the seventh layer of hell. We'll say 'what's up' to your dad while we're there.” Covington’s taunt of Leon Edwards' late father triggered the champion, and he decided to throw a bottle at him.

Who was Leon Edwards's father?

Leon Edwards previously talked about his father and his childhood Edwards was born in Jamaica. And later he moved to England with his family.

“My dad was a gang leader in my area and so I was one of the few kids who had a bicycle and a skateboard. If you consider the cards he was dealt, my dad did the best he could.

“I know he did wrong, getting involved in crime, and it led to his demise. But he had the smarts to immigrate to the UK and he soon brought his wife and kids to join him for a better life. Edwards expressed.

He further said,“ He didn’t just leave us so he was a good man but, in bad circumstances, he made the wrong choices. But you got to remember that, in Jamaica, kil***g seemed normal. We were used to gunshots and death all around us.”

Edwards's father was shot dead when he was only 14 years old. Leon started his Mixed Martial Arts journey alongside his brother to avoid the world of crime.

