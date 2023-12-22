What happened to Michael Jordan’s father and what did the NBA legend say about him?

Trigger Warning: The following text contains discussions of abduction, murder, violence, and sensitive subject matter that may be distressing or triggering to some individuals

In 1993, NBA legend Michael Jordan experienced both a significant professional highlight and a profound personal tragedy. For the third consecutive year, he earned the title of NBA Finals MVP, setting a historical first in the league.

However, the year is also marked by the tragic death of his father, James Raymond Jordan Sr., who was brutally shot and killed in North Carolina in July 1993.

Dental records and fingerprints were used to identify his body.

The shocking murder drew international coverage, turning the subsequent trial into a national media frenzy.

Two teenagers were implicated in the crime, leaving a trail of unanswered questions surrounding the case.

What happened to James Jordan Sr.?

The Chicago Tribune stated that James was going home in his red Lexus from a friend's funeral on July 23, 1993, in the wee hours, when he decided to take a nap on the side of the road.

It happened on a highway in Lumberton, North Carolina, around 2 a.m., where Daniel Andre Green and Larry Martin Demery, both 18, found their target.

Advertisement

Their initial goal, as they admitted later, was only to rob James’ car. However, they fatally shot him instead.

According to the teenagers, they planned to restrain James and leave him on the roadside, intending to rob his car, a gift from his son, Michael, and other possessions.

But their plan took a fatal turn when Green shot the 56-year-old straight in the chest, resulting in his death.

Robeson County Sheriff Hubert Stone, sharing details of the teenagers' arraignment held in August of 1993, mentioned in the Washington Post that "when James woke up, the one armed with the gun panicked and shot him."

ALSO READ: NBA’s longest losing streak: Pistons lose 25th straight game but are they worst team ever?

How Michael Jordan's father's fate was discovered

At this stage, despite having risen to international fame, Michael was often accompanied by his father at games.

This popularity, however, was unknown to Green and Demery, who had unknowingly murdered the star's father.

Only after fleeing the crime scene did they inspect their stolen items more thoroughly, which included James' wallet and driver's license. It was then that they discovered the identity of their victim.

A fisherman named Hal Locklear discovered James' decomposing body in Gum Swamp on August 3, a marshy South Carolina wetland known for catfishing. It wasn't until August 13 that the remains were positively confirmed as James'.

Locklear spoke to the L.A. Times about his grim find, saying, "I just happened upon the body during my walk along the banks. I'd been wandering for about half an hour before I found anything."

He added, "The area is extremely dense and impossible to see from the bridge. It probably would've taken a fisherman to find it. There's a popular swimming hole not far from where I discovered the body.”

Michael Jordan's response to his father's death

Facing his sorrow head-on, Michael Jordan harnessed comfort from basketball to pay tribute to his father's memory.

Michael Jordan shared a deep bond with his father, a fervent sports enthusiast who played a pivotal role in shaping Michael's athletic journey.

Advertisement

Michael Jordan frequently shed tears during interviews, verbalizing the anguish of his father's loss.

In his documentary series The Last Dance, Michael Jordan turned sentimental when discussing his father's demise, stating, "He was my anchor. Our relationship was profoundly intimate his counsel was a constant to me."

ALSO READ: Skip Bayless attacks ‘lifeless’ LeBron James with Michael Jordan comparison after dismal Lakers form post IST