What Happened to Michael Jordan's Health? NBA GOAT's Yellow Eyes in New Viral Photos Cause Worry Among Fans

Former NBA star Michael Jordan has always been a figure of admiration and adoration for sports fans worldwide. However, recent photos of the basketball legend attending a Champions League game on September 19 have sparked concerns about his health among his devoted followers.

At the match where AS Monaco triumphed over Barcelona, the 61-year-old icon was captured with a concerning feature - his eyes exhibited a glassy, orange hue in the scleras, normally known to be white. This anomaly did not go unnoticed as a photo of Jordan at the game circulated on social media platforms, prompting a flurry of reactions from fans and onlookers alike.

Bleacher Report Football shared the image, which quickly garnered over 17.6 million views and sparked hundreds of comments. Concerns over Michael Jordan's well-being were voiced, with some speculating that the discoloration in his eyes could indicate serious health issues, particularly related to the liver.

Expressions of worry from fans flooded the comments section, with some suggesting that the yellowing of his eyes might be a sign of jaundice, a medical condition that causes the skin and whites of the eyes to turn yellow due to an accumulation of bilirubin in the body.

Individuals raised alarms about the potential implications of such a visible symptom, highlighting the possible connection to liver dysfunction or other underlying health complications. While Jordan has not publicly addressed the concerns surrounding his eye color or divulged any recent health updates, medical experts have weighed in on the significance of such a visible change.

Jaundice, a condition that requires medical attention, can be indicative of severe liver, pancreas, or gallbladder issues, emphasizing the need for thorough evaluation and timely intervention to address potential health risks.

Dr. Val Phua, an ophthalmologist at Eagle Eye Centre Singapore, remarked on the importance of not overlooking the significance of yellow eyes, emphasizing that such changes could signify underlying health challenges that demand attention.

Additionally, the presence of an abnormal growth on the eye's clear membrane, known as pinguecula, was noted, underscoring the complexity of potential factors contributing to the observed eye discoloration in Jordan's case.

As fans and spectators eagerly await further updates on Michael Jordan's health and well-being, we pour in all the best wishes to the basketball legend.