What Happened to Pat Tillman? All You Need to Know About NFL Star Who Died Serving His Nation

Pat Tillman was an NFL athlete turned soldier. The Arizona Cardinals picked him in the seventh round of the 1998 NFL draft. He represented the franchise from 1998 to 2001. Following the 9/11 attack, the rising star replaced the Cardinals' colors with military uniforms.

Tillman had a short but exceptional career. In high school, he won the Central Coast Division I Football Championship. He led Arizona State University to the Rose Bowl in 1997 as an invincible. He made it to the Pac-10 All-Academic Football Team three times before moving to the NFL.

Also Read: Jim Otto, Hall of Famer and Former Oakland Raiders Center Passes Away at 86

Pat Tillman’s rejects Cardinals for US army

Tillman’s heroics earned him a place in the Cardinals’ squad, starting 10 out of 16 games. The NFL safety racked up 155 tackles in 2000. Besides breaking the franchise’s tackles record, he made it to the 2000 NFL All-Pro team.

The 1997 Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year played 60 games in the NFL. He finished his career with 340 tackles and three fumble recoveries. He declines St. Louis Rams’ $9 Million offer to stay with the Cardinals.

Pat was deeply moved by the attack on September 11, 2001. Although he was grateful for the system and freedom, Tillman wanted to contribute to the country. “A lot of my family has gone and fought in wars and I really haven’t done a damn thing,” he said.

How did Pat Tillman die?

Pat Tillman married Marie, his high school love, in 2002. He halted his NFL career despite a massive offer from the Cardinals. He started military training with his brother Kevin in May 2002. They were deployed to Lewis after completing basic training and a specialized program.

Advertisement

Tillman joined Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. He was then sent to Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom. He laid down his life while protecting his unit on April 22, 2004. Army’s report suggested that the enemy ambushed Tillman’s Battalion.

Pat’s death, however, was a controversial one. The Tillman Story, a documentary film based on his life, was made in 2010. It claimed that the NFL Safety was shot by his own people. His mother called his death a steak dinner for the US Army.