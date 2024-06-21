What Happened to Players Drafted Before Michael Jordan in the 1984 NBA Draft?

When everyone talks about the greatest NBA Draft classes of all time, it’s impossible not to talk about the class of ‘84. Having produced seven All-Stars that combined for a whopping 53 All-Star selections, it’s tough to find another draft class that can match its greatness.

The ‘84 Draft class grew in prominence over the years with the success of its players, most notably, the third overall pick, Michael Jordan. Jordan came into the league as the North Carolina megastar, an NCAA Champion who wowed many with his insane handles and overall appeal.

Jordan was 1981-82 ROY, a two-time consensus All-American, winner of the Wooden Award, Naismith Award, Rupp Trophy, and the 1983-84 Associated Press POY. With a plethora of further achievements, it made sense for MJ to be the first overall draft pick. Surprisingly, it didn’t turn out that way.

This begs the question, who were the two draftees ahead of Jordan, and how did their careers pan out? Let’s take a closer look.

Hakeem Olajuwon

Picked first overall in the draft, Hakeem Olajuwon turned out to be the greatest draft pick in Houston Rockets history.

The Rockets did receive criticism for passing up Jordan, but that criticism faded over the years as Olajuwon got better and better.

The season before the Nigerian got drafted was arguably one of the Rockets’ worst seasons in history, as they finished with a 29-53 record. But after his selection, the Rockets immediately improved, finishing with a 48-34 record in Olajuwon’s rookie season.

The next season turned out to be even better for Houston as ‘the dream’ led the Rockets to their second finals appearance with a 51-31 regular season finish. Down the line, Olajuwon did Houston proud by delivering two back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995, averaging a combined 30.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game.

After his retirement from active competition, Olajuwon took the initiative of becoming a mentor, trainer, and coach for aspiring hoopers. As for his personal endeavors, he is a wise entrepreneur with multiple flourishing businesses.

Sam Bowie

Picked second overall by the Portland Trail Blazers, Sam Bowie was a highly talented center from the University of Kentucky. With averages of 13.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks for the Wildcats, Bowie was exactly what the Blazers needed, as they hadn’t had a proper big man since Bill Walton.

Despite his recurring injuries back in college, the Blazers took a leap of faith and showed confidence in Bowie’s overall potential. The 7’1 center put up okay rookie numbers, averaging 10 points, 8.6 boards, and 2.7 blocks a game.

Sadly, his career in the NBA got drastically cut short after two career-threatening leg injuries in the span of three seasons. Bowie played his final season in the league in 1995, finishing with a career average of 10.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks a game.

After retirement, Bowie eventually returned to Kentucky and is now a well-known horse trainer and owner involved in harness racing.

Other notable picks

Olajuwon and Jordan weren’t the only notable picks in the 1984 Draft. Charles Barkley picked fifth overall, and John Stockton picked 16th overall, carved out legendary careers as well.

Barkley might not have won a championship, but he amassed a hall-of-fame career that is second to none. Barkley was a double-double beast, averaging 22.1 points and 11.7 rebounds during his sixteen-year career.

Throughout his career, Barkley earned 11 All-NBA selections, 11 All-Star selections, and the 1993 regular season MVP. Today, he is part of the iconic TNT crew and has been a dedicated analyst since the early 2000s.

As for John Stockton, he revitalized the Utah Jazz alongside running mate Karl Malone and led the franchise to back-to-back NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998. Stockton led the league in assists nine times, earned five All-Defensive team selections, is the All-time steals and assists leader, and a decorated Hall-of-famer.